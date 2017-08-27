Syrian Arab Army obliterates strongest ISIS contingent in Euphrates Valley with Russian assistance

The Syrian Arab Army has fully defeated one of the strongest ISIS contingents remaining in Syria. The battle took places in the Raqqa governorate in a area of the Euphrates Valley that had been under ISIS control since 2013.

According to the Russian Defence Ministry,

“Amid the operation 800 terrorists, 13 tanks, 29 pickup trucks with high-caliber machine guns mounted on them, and mortars and artillery pieces totalling nine have been destroyed”.

RT further reports,

“According to the Russian ministry, the government forces involved in the operation are now advancing east along the river towards the Deir ez-Zor governorate. Its capital, the city of Deir ez-Zor, is controlled by the government but has been surrounded by rural IS-controlled areas for years. The Syrian army has been trying to break through the blockade for quite some time”.

SAA recaptured all the hills overlooking Al Sabkha to Ghanem Ali which were recently taken by ISIS at Euphrates #Raqqa — The'Nimr'Tiger 🇸🇾 (@Souria4Syrians) August 26, 2017

Syrian Army/Tiger forces/tribal forces overlooking Ghanem Ali after recapturing all the hills pic.twitter.com/Os0Hhvs0fr — The'Nimr'Tiger 🇸🇾 (@Souria4Syrians) August 26, 2017

Simultaneous to this, other divisions of the Syrian Arab Army made gains along the Sukhnah-Deir ez -Zor Road.

This brings the Syrian Arab Army closer to Deir ez-Zor city, the last major bastion of ISIS left in the country.