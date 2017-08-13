Syrian Al-Sukhnah town freed from ISIS opening way to Deir ez-Zor – Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, (Sputnik) – Syrian armed forces and militia backed by the Russian Aerospace Forces on Sunday fully liberated the As Sukhnah town in the eastern Homs province from terrorists of the Islamic State (IS, banned in Russia), which gives a chance for the government forces to start an offensive and break the blockade of Deir ez-Zor, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

“On August 13, 2017, as a result of joint actions of the Russian Aerospace Forces, units of the government forces and units of people’s militia, the town of As Sukhnah in the east of the Homs province was fully liberated from the IS militants,” a statement released by the ministry said.

According to the ministry, the town was liberated at around 7 a.m. local time on Sunday (04:00 GMT).

“The liberation of As Sukhnah from IS terrorists opens up opportunity for the Syrian government forces for an offensive and unblocking of the city of Deir ez-Zor,” the statement said.