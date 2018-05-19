Syria gets the latest and greatest anti tank missiles, courtesy of Russia

‘Moderate’ extremists in Syria had better watch out! Syria has some upgraded military hardware for quality ‘moderate’ neutralization with the Kornet-D anti tank missile systems at their disposal.

Al-Masdar News reports:

BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:00 P.M.) – Russia has supplied the Syrian military with their most modern anti-tank missiles (ATGM) after years of combatting militants inside of their country. According to a military report, the Syrian Army has already begun using the most modern version of the Kornet-D against the rebel forces in several parts of the country. The military report added that the Syrian Army was firing their anti-tank missiles from a distance of up to 8km, hitting several rebel targets in the distance of northern Hama. In the past, the Syrian Army’s Russian supplied Kornet’s only travelled a distance of 5.5km.

The ‘animal’ Assad’s forces are getting an upgrade, so that they can better help the West’s favorite extremist rebels on their path to the next life. McCain will now be needing to send some new presents to his boys in Syria if they are to compete. Their Toyota Tacomas simply won’t be a match for Syria’s latest modern Russian military hardware, as Assad’s military further liberates and defends Syria’s territory.

