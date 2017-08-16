Syria accuses US and UK of supply chemical agents for weapons to terrorists

The support of the US and UK to Salafist terrorist groups in Syria is already well documented.

DAMASCUS, (Sputnik) – Toxic agents that were found in weapons depots abandoned by militants in Syria’s Aleppo and a Damascus suburb testify that they had been delivered to terrorists in Syria from the United States and the United Kingdom, Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad said at a press conference in Damascus on Wednesday.

“All the found special equipment is hand grenades and projectiles for grenade launchers, which are equipped with irritant CS and CN poisoning substances (presented on slides)… The discovered chemical munitions shown on the slide were produced by Federal Laboratories in the United States… And the toxic agents were produced by the companies Chemring Defence UK (Great Britain) and NonLethal Technologies (US),” Mekdad said.

According to the Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister, the toxic agents were found in militant depots both in Aleppo and in the liberated areas of eastern neighborhoods in Damascus suburbs. Mekdad emphasized that the Chemical Weapons Convention forbid the use of chemical warfare agents as a weapon of war.

“Thus, it is safe to say that the United States and the United Kingdom as well as their allies in the region have been offering various [forms of] support to terrorist organizations operating in Syria in violation of the Chemical Weapons Convention. They have been providing the militants not only with conventional weapons but with banned chemical warfare agents as well,” Mekdad stated.

On April 4, the National Coalition for Syrian Revolutionary and Opposition Forces announced that several dozen people had been killed by a suspected chemical attack in Khan Shaykhun in Syria’s province of Idlib. The forces of Syrian opposition backed by the US-led coalition blamed the incident on the forces of Syria’s President Bashar Assad.

Syrian authorities have refuted any involvement in the incident, saying that the complete elimination of the Syrian government’s stockpile of chemical weapons was confirmed by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) in January 2016.