in Latest, News

Sweden braces for a “civil war” in no-go zones

Prime Minister wants to deploy the army in migrant no-go zones.

2.1k Views 5 Comments

Is Sweden preparing its citizens for a war with Russia…or is it really preparing citizens for what will be an inevitable clash with gangs located in the no-go zones around the country?

Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said that Sweden would do whatever it takes, including sending in the army, to end the wave of gang violence situated in the no-go zones around the country.

Sweden’s murder rate has been relatively low over the years, but an uncontrolled influx of migrants has created sprawling no-zones where the local police are powerless.

Lofven noted, after the party leadership discussion in parliament…

It’s not my first action to put in a military, but I’m prepared to do what it takes to ensure that the seriously organized crime goes away.

“But it is also obvious that there are social problems. Last year 300 shootings occurred, 40 people were killed. The new year has begun with new launches. We see criminals with total lack of respect for human life, it’s a terrible development I’m determined to turn around.”

Via Zerohedge

For the first time since World War II, Sweden is preparing to distribute a civil defense brochure to some 4.7 million households, warning them about the onset of war.

The booklet will serve as a manual of “total defense” in case of a war, and provide details on how to secure basic needs such as water, food, and heating, the FT reported. The manual also covers other threats such as cyber attacks, terrorism, and climate change.

All of society needs to be prepared for conflict, not just the military. We haven’t been using words such as total defense or high alert for 25-30 years or more. So the knowledge among citizens is very low,” said Christina Andersson, head of the project at the Swedish civil contingencies agency.

The survivalist manual or better known by some as a preppers guide is called “If Crisis or War Comes,” will be published by the government in late spring. Its publication comes at a time when the threat of war from Russia is high, well, possibly, but that is what the mainstream media has conditioned many to believe.

According to Zerohedge, even the Swedish Democrat leader Jimmie Akesson “declared war” against organized crime and suggested that Sweden should deploy the military to no-go zones to counter the out of control violence.

People are shot to death in pizza restaurants, people are killed by hand grenades they find on the street,” Akesson said in parliament on Wednesday.

“This is the new Sweden; the new, exciting dynamic, multicultural paradise that so many here in this assembly … have fought to create for so many years,” he said sarcastically.

Peter Imanuelsen, an independent journalist in Sweden, summed up the recent developments in a timeline:

– Government sends out leaflets to 4.7 million households telling them how to prepare for war

– Leader for Swedish Democrat party says “A war is being waged on Swedish society”

– Swedish PM is considering deploying the army in no-go zones

To sum up, the Swedish government is preparing for a destabilizing event, while the mainstream media continues to use Russia as the scapegoat. Meanwhile, high ranking government officials in Sweden have echoed in unity that military intervention in dozens of no-go zones across the country is a high probability. At the same time, the government is preparing to hand out millions of survival manuals to their citizens indicating a destabilizing event is nearing.

Late on Wednesday Zerohedge reported of more chaos in Sweden when a hand grenade was tossed at a police station in Malmo, resulting in a “huge explosion” according to local media reports.

The Duran
EUR
Donate to The Duran
Every Dollar, Pound and Euro you send us helps our publication stay active, reach more people and to continue to shed light on the social-political issues of our time.

Will you help expose the lies of the mainstream media?

As a reader of The Duran, you are well aware of all the propaganda and disinformation reported by the mainstream media. You know how important it is to bring real news to light.

Please support The Duran and help us keep reporting on news that is fair, balanced, and real.

What do you think?

12 points
Upvote Downvote

Total votes: 12

Upvotes: 12

Upvotes percentage: 100.000000%

Downvotes: 0

Downvotes percentage: 0.000000%

EUimmigrantsSweden

Leave a Reply

Loading…

#ReleaseTheMemo: Wikileaks offers $1 million reward for FISA abuse memo

Hungary introduces legislation to “Stop Soros”