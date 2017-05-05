Latest, News, Video

Susan Rice’s refusal to testify to Congress exposes the “Russia hacking” lie (Video)

Alex Christoforou 99
Why will Susan Rice not testify?

Tucker Carlson speaks to Democrat strategist Joshua Galper over Susan Rice’s refusal to testify before a Senate subcommittee about Russian meddling in the presidential election and ‘unmasking’ of Trump campaign staffers under surveillance.

Watching the video below, it is clear that Democrats and Galper are now trying to explain away, with dumbed down double speak, as to why Susan Rice (a central player in the Russian meddling fake news) refuses to testify to Congress.

Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama planted a bomb under American Democracy with their witch hunt to destroy candidate Trump, leading to a made up story about Russian hackers to divert attention away from Obama’s White House spying on a presidential candidate.

Witness Tucker dismantle this Democrat party strategist…who has no answer to Carlson’s questioning.

US President Trump also fund Rice’s refusal awkward, to say the least…

What do you think?

Previous ArticleNext Article
Alex Christoforou
Writer and director forThe Duran - Living the dream in Moscow.

Follow me:Facebook Twitter Blankchat