Susan Rice’s refusal to testify to Congress exposes the “Russia hacking” lie (Video)

Why will Susan Rice not testify?

Tucker Carlson speaks to Democrat strategist Joshua Galper over Susan Rice’s refusal to testify before a Senate subcommittee about Russian meddling in the presidential election and ‘unmasking’ of Trump campaign staffers under surveillance.

Watching the video below, it is clear that Democrats and Galper are now trying to explain away, with dumbed down double speak, as to why Susan Rice (a central player in the Russian meddling fake news) refuses to testify to Congress.

Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama planted a bomb under American Democracy with their witch hunt to destroy candidate Trump, leading to a made up story about Russian hackers to divert attention away from Obama’s White House spying on a presidential candidate.

Witness Tucker dismantle this Democrat party strategist…who has no answer to Carlson’s questioning.

US President Trump also fund Rice’s refusal awkward, to say the least…

Susan Rice, the former National Security Advisor to President Obama, is refusing to testify before a Senate Subcommittee next week on….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 4, 2017

…allegations of unmasking Trump transition officials. Not good! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 4, 2017

What do you think?