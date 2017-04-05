Susan Rice has a Bill Clinton moment, uses a double negative as confession to spying on Trump

"It depends on what the meaning of the word 'is' is." - Bill Clinton.

Former Obama National Security Adviser Susan Rice is being accused of asking to “unmask” Trump aides in intelligence reports.

She went to Obama friendly NBC to respond to the claim for the first time in an interview with Andrea Mitchell.

Listen carefully to Rice’s words, and it is clear to see she is lying, and admitting to spying on Trump. A good lawyer would tear Rice apart in court.

And a double negative statement like, “I leaked nothing to nobody”, is Rice’s Bill Clinton moment, when the former POTUS famously told a grand jury (when speaking about his affair with Monica Lewinsky), “It depends on what the meaning of the word ‘is’ is.”

Here is the complete Susan Rice interview…

Via Zerohedge…

If anyone expected former National Security Advisor Susan Rice, the same Susan Rice who “stretched the truth” about Benghazi, to admit in her first public appearance after news that she unmasked members of the Trump team to admit she did something wrong, will be disappointed. Instead, moments ago she told MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell that she categorically denied that the Obama administration inappropriately spied on members of the Trump transition team.

Susan Rice told Andrea Mitchell…

“The allegation is that somehow, Obama administration officials utilized intelligence for political purposes.” “That’s absolutely false. My job is to protect the American people and the security of our country. ” “There was no such collection or surveillance on Trump Tower or Trump individuals, it is important to understand, directed by the White House or targeted at Trump individuals.”

Rice noted…

“The notion, which some people are trying to suggest, that by asking for the identity of the American person is the same is leaking it — that’s completely false.” “There is no equivalence between so-called unmasking and leaking.”

Watch: Susan Rice tells @mitchellreports it is “possible” the Trump team was picked up in incidental surveillance https://t.co/nTHeqx8zlr — MSNBC (@MSNBC) April 4, 2017

Zerohedge further adds…

That said, Rice did not discuss what motive she may have had behind what Bloomberg, Fox and others have confirmed, was her unmasking of members of the Trump team. Rice also flatly denied exposing President Trump’s former national security advisor Michael Flynn, who was forced to resign in February after media reports revealed that he misled Vice President Pence about the contents of a phone call with the Russian ambassador. Asked by Mitchell if she seeked to unmask the names of people involved in the Trump campaign in order to spy on them, Rice says: “absolutely not, for any political purpose, to spy, expose, anything.” And yet, that is what happened. She was then asked if she leaked if she leaked the name of Mike Flynn: “I leaked nothing to nobody.”

WATCH: Susan Rice insists “I leaked nothing to nobody” https://t.co/kAsbu4VJDN — MSNBC (@MSNBC) April 4, 2017

Law News breaks down Rice’s veiled admission and pivot away from denying she knew what Devin Nunes was talking about a week ago, to claiming her actions were in no way illegal…