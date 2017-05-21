Summer of riots kicks off in USA with “March for Truth” 70-city protest against Trump and Russia

Militant leftists plan to “overthrow” Trump with ongoing protests and mass riots planned for July.

This includes nationwide protests on June 3 for Trump’s connections to Russia, for which no evidence has been produced after a year of extensive investigations.

The Washington Examiner reports…

A summer of protest against President Trump kicks off June 3 when the national “resistance” group Indivisible is planning a 70-city “March for Truth” to turn up the heat on everything from investigations into the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia to the president’s refusal to release his tax returns. The national resistance group Indivisible said, “Let’s rise together to call for a fair and impartial investigation into the Trump administration’s ties to Russia and demand the pursuit of truth.“

