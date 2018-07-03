Stunning honesty from transgender athlete that will surprise you (Video)

Connecticut recently had its State Open track and field championships at Willow Brook Park.

A a biological boy, who is now transgender, broke the State Open records for girls in both the 100 and 200-meter runs.

Terry Miller of Bulkeley, a transgender, won the 100 meter dash, while the runner-up was Andraya Yearwood of Cromwell, also a transgender.

Yearwood won the Class M sprint titles last year, while Terry Miller competed on the boys’ team during the winter indoor season before joining the girls’ competition.

Check out the races below…

Terry Miller of Bulkeley wins the 100m girls dash i. 11.72 (meet record). Andraya Yearwood of Cromwell 2nd, RHAM’s Bridget Lalonde 3rd #cttrack pic.twitter.com/4GmLRyicDI — GameTimeCT (@GameTimeCT) June 4, 2018

Terry Miller of Bulkeley sets another meet record in winning the girls 200m, 24.17 #cttrack pic.twitter.com/6hAaFApIwk — GameTimeCT (@GameTimeCT) June 4, 2018

Two male-bodied trans gender runners came first and second. What do you say to the girls who train so hard but can never win? Yet can’t even say: this is not fair. https://t.co/P3KKNL4unZ — Janice Turner (@VictoriaPeckham) June 7, 2018

Tucker Carlson tackles the question of whether it is fair to have a biological boy race against biological girls.

During his interview with a transgender athlete, Tucker makes the logical assessment that since the liberal left does not believe that any biological differences exists between men and women, then why separate sports into sexes at all?

The honest answer from the transgender athlete will surprise you. Watch the video below. Remember to Please Subscribe to The Duran’s YouTube Channel.

Via The Daily Wire…

Asked about the two girls who worked for years who got knocked out of the finals by Miller and Yearwood and the two girls who finished seventh and eighth in the finals who were denied a chance to compete in the New England championships, CIAC executive director Karissa Niehoff said, “We do feel for them. Fully agree it doesn’t feel good. The optic isn’t good. But we really do have to look at the bigger issues that speak to civil rights and the fact this is high school sports.” Hillhouse coach Gary Moore told Hearst Connecticut Media that Miller should be able to compete, but the situation “wasn’t fair to the girls,” adding, something should be done to “level the playing field.” He stated, “I’ve been stopped by at least five coaches, all of them saying they really liked what I said in the paper. How come other coaches aren’t talking? This is a big issue a lot of coaches have, that we’ve got to do something, but how come you’re not saying anything? I’ve said what I needed to say. I’m getting a little annoyed with the coaches that we haven’t been able to get together and do what’s best for everybody.” Selina Soule of Glastonbury High, who finished sixth in the 100 and has studied the literature about Title IX and competitive sports, said of the rule allowing transgender athletes to compete against persons of the opposite biological sex, “Of course, it should be that way for math and science and chorus. Sports are set up for fairness. Biologically male and female are different. The great majority is being sacrificed for the minority.”

The Duran EUR DONATE Donate to show that you appreciate our work 🙂 Will you help expose the lies of the mainstream media? As a reader of The Duran, you are well aware of all the propaganda and disinformation reported by the mainstream media. You know how important it is to bring real news to light. Please support The Duran and help us keep reporting on news that is fair, balanced, and real.