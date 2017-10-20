STUNNING drone footage shows Syrian city of Raqqa completely leveled (Video)

Raqqa has been fully liberated, into the hands of the US backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

US backed SDF militias said on Friday that Raqqa will be part of a decentralized federal Syria now that the city has been freed from US-Saudi backed Islamic State.

This ties Raqqa to Kurdish plans to set up autonomous regions in the north of Syria. We are certain that Turkey will not be too pleased with this latest statement from the SDF.

Reuters reports…