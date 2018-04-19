STUNNING coincidence? Chlorine containers from Germany and smoke bombs from Salisbury (Skripal poisoning) found in Syria

“The more this story goes on, the more the wheels fall off the wagon of the initial allegations” says independent journalist Martin Summers as Russia reveals to Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) they gave proof ‘Novichok’ was patented in US in 2015.

It gets better…Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated during a Thursday press conference that containers filled with chlorine from Germany and smoke bombs manufactured in the United Kingdom city of Salisbury were found in the East Ghouta region of Damascus, the location of the alleged chemical attack by Assad which resulted in the launch of 105 Tomahawks on 3 Syrian targets by US, UK and French forces last Friday.

Just to remind our readers, the Skripal attack was staged in…you guessed it, Salisbury.

US patented ‘Novichok’, UK-Salisbury smoke bombs, and German chlorine containers…are we looking at a coordinated NATO effort to demonize Russia, and eventually deliver on a hot war with Russia?

Zerohedge reports…

“In the liberated areas of Eastern Ghouta, Syrian government troops have found containers with chlorine – the most horrible kind of chemical weapons – from Germany, and also smoke grenades produced – please pay attention [to this] – in the city of Salisbury, the UK,” Zakharova told a news conference in Moscow on Thursday. “In the liberated areas of Eastern Ghouta, Syrian government troops have found containers with chlorine – the most horrible kind of chemical weapons – from Germany, and also smoke grenades produced – please pay attention to this – in the city of Salisbury, the UK,” Zakharova told a news conference in Moscow on Thursday. The findings undermine “the faith in humaneness” of some states’ leadership, who “give such orders and make such decisions,” Zakharova added. No further details were released regarding this finding. Of course, western leaders’ have alleged, if without demonstrating proof, that the Syrian government was behind the Douma attack based on “open sources”, YouTube video clips and other information on social media, including the reports of the so-called civil defense group, the White Helmets. The group is believed to be linked to militants and operates in the areas under their control. Last week’s airstrike occurred just ahead of the arrival of an Organization for Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) fact-finding mission tasked with establishing whether any chemical attack had taken place. The team of chemical-watchdog experts still can’t reach the site of the purported attack, as militants have hampered their work, according to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov.

