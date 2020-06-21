Stop the Fear-Mongering! 12 Medical Scientists Speak Out on COVID19 Responses

Comments by Brian ShilhavyEditor, Health Impact News

Fear over the coronavirus is gripping the nation and world, as within a short period of time life around the globe has drastically changed very suddenly.

The main question facing everyone in the U.S. today is: How serious is this? Is the response the government is making right now consistent with the threat this virus presents?

Some are proposing that anyone in the media who dares to question the official narrative should be silenced for the sake of “public health.”

Facebook, for example, took strong actions against Health Impact News by claiming we were publishing “fake news,” mainly by publishing the views of Dr. Andrew W. Saul, Editor of the Orthomolecular Medicine News Service, who published news about successful intravenous Vitamin C therapy which had started in China. See:

And yet this week, the New York Post reported that the same therapy had started at hospitals in New York City. See:

