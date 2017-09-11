Steve Bannon speaks truth on 60 Minutes: “Hillary Clinton is not very bright” (Video)

It was a simple and very true statement..something you will never hear a DC swamp politician ever say, but Trump’s former White House chief strategist, Steve Bannon, is not a politician, and he just destroyed Hillary Clinton for her stupidity and and inability to understand the world around her.

Bannon on Hillary…

“She’s not very bright. She doesn’t have a grasp on what’s important and what’s not.”

Steve Bannon on Hillary Clinton: “She’s not very bright. She doesn’t have a grasp on what’s important and what’s not.”#60Minutes pic.twitter.com/lv8lMaNmzh — Tennessee (@10_gop) September 11, 2017

Bannon appeared on 60 Minutes with Charlie Rose and discussed a variety of topics, from the DC swamp, to how the Republican party is trying to nullify Trump’s presidency. Bannon also crushed Hillary Clinton for not being as smart as liberals always say she is.

“Her very first speech when she came off the beach was nonsense,” Bannon said to Rose, “and this goes with something I want to address with you: Hillary Clinton’s not very bright.”

Hillary Clinton is the worst politician in US history, who has lucky enough to ride the coat-tails of her charismatic husband into various privileged political positions.

Bannon described the ways in which HRC failed during the election, and beyond. Via The Gateway Pundit…