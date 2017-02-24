Steve Bannon gives rare live interview, proving that he is a political strategic genius [Video]

Steve Bannon and Reince Priebus give rare, live interview at the CPAC.

The American Conservative Union chairman conducted a rare, in depth interview, with Steve Bannon and Reince Priebus during the CPAC 2017 event.

Priebus and Bannon presented a united front against the “fake news” mainstream media (that has reported the two men are at odds) during the CPAC interview.

Steve Bannon proved that he is the man defining ‘Trumpism’.

Bannon laid out his vision for America (and ‘Trumpism’) during this amazing CPAC interview…