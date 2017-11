Fox News’ Jesse Watters interviewed former Trump campaign consultant Sebastian Gorka on Hillary Clinton’s never ending book tour, and her refusal to accept a 2016 election defeat…but the gem of the interview came from a soundbite that Watters played of Steve Bannon blasting Clinton’s smarts.

Skip to the 2:00 minute mark to hear Bannon demolish Hillary, by telling the audience that “she’s dumb as a stick.”