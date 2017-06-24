Stephen Colbert on Russian late night TV: “A strong America, a strong Russia” (Video)

Stephen Colbert made an appearance on Russia's First Channel, where he jokingly hinted at a US presidential run.

Article first appeared on RussiaFeed.

Late night TV host Stephen Colbert appeared on “Evening Urgant,” a late-night talk show that airs on Russia’s Channel 1.

The video segment of Colbert’s appearance with host Ivan Urgant took place partly in Russian and partly in English.

RussiaFeed noted yesterday before Colbert’s appearance…

Colbert hates two things with a passion, Trump and Russia. Colbert may act nice to his hosts in St. Petersburg and Moscow, but expect the TV talk show host to ridicule and mock Russia the minute he returns to the United States.

We hope we are wrong in our assessment of Colbert’s possible actions when he returns stateside.

During the interview, Colbert and Urgant played a Russian roulette drinking game with vodka shots (most likely water shots).

Lifting a glass to the studio audience before taking his first shot, Colbert took a swipe at Trump and fake news Russia collusion…

“To the beautiful and friendly Russian people, I have no idea why no members of the Trump administration can remember meeting you.”

After the show’s host Urgant took his first shot, Colbert asked…

“By the way, can I announce something?” “I’m here in Russia…I am here to announce that I am considering a run for president in 2020, and I thought it would be better to cut out the middle man and just tell the Russians myself. If anyone would like to work on my campaign in an unofficial capacity, please, just come let me know.”

Urgant replied right back telling Colbert…

“I would like to raise a glass for the beautiful country, United States of America, which invented the Internet, thanks to which we can influence the outcome of the U.S. presidential elections.”

Colbert then learned all the glasses contained vodka, for which he noted…“So they’re all bullets?”

Urgant fired back… “Of course! Welcome to Russia, Stephen.”

Colbert then toasted to…“A strong America, a strong Russia.”

Urgant got in the last word, telling Colbert…