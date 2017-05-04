Stephen Colbert refuses to apologize for hate filled Trump bashing monologue

Yesterday The Duran reported on “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert facing criticism for lashing out at President Donald Trump during his Monday night opening monologue.

During the monologue, Colbert went into a whiny, non-funny rant on the US President, over the Trump’s recent treatment of CBS News’ John Dickerson.

Some of Colbert’s rant…

“Sir, you attract more skinheads than free Rogaine.” “You have more people marching against you than cancer. You talk like a sign language gorilla that got hit in the head. In fact, the only thing your mouth is good for is being Vladimir Putin’s c–k holster.”

And other one-liners from the king of Trump hate included…

“I love your presidency, I call it ‘Disgrace the Nation,'” and “You’re the PresiDunce, but you’re turning into a real Pricktator.”

The HollywoodReporter is reporting that the ‘Late Show’ host addressed the controversy, but didn’t apologize: “I have jokes, he has the launch codes. So, it’s a fair fight.”

The Late Show’s Stephen Colbert responded to the #FireColbert backlash that hit Twitter this week, which called out the CBS late-night host for his jokes about President Donald Trump in Monday’s monologue. “Welcome to The Late Show. I’m your host, Stephen Colbert. Still? I am still the host? I’m still the host!” he said to open Wednesday’s show, according to a transcript obtained by The Hollywood Reporter. “Now, if you saw my monologue Monday, you know that I was a little upset at Donald Trump for insulting a friend of mine,” Colbert continued, referring to Dickerson. “So at the end of that monologue, I had a few choice insults for the president in return. I don’t regret that. He, I believe, can take care of himself. I have jokes, he has the launch codes. So, it’s a fair fight. “So while I would do it again, I would change a few words that were cruder than they needed to be,” Colbert said on Wednesday. “I’m not going to repeat the phrase, but I just want to say for the record, life is short, and anyone who expresses their love for another person, in their own way, is to me, an American hero. I think we can all agree on that. I hope even the president and I can agree on that. Nothing else. But, that.”

