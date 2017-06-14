Stephen Colbert mocks Oliver Stone for interviewing Vladimir Putin (Video)

Stephen Colbert went from hosting a US late night TV show with ratings in the tank, to becoming the top rated late show TV host thanks to President Donald Trump.

Colbert has assumed the lead role as number one Trump hater and the radical liberal left loves it.

Colbert also has a history of being a rabid Russia hater, often proudly promoting his racist rants against Russian people and Russian culture…and the radical liberal left loves it.

It comes as no surprise that Colbert, and people stupid enough to attend his show, booed and mocked Oliver Stone for his latest documentary, “The Putin Interviews.”