Stephen Cohen DEMOLISHES neocon tool Max Boot on CNN (Video)

Stephen Cohen makes neocon, Russia-hater, Max Boot look like a complete idiot on CNN.
Alex Christoforou

Published

1 min ago

on

0 Views

Russia scholar Stephen Cohen absolutely destroys neocon pundit Max Boot after Boot called Cohen a “Russia apologist” on CNN.

CNN’s Anderson Cooper asked the two men if the American public should be concerned about US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin having a two-hour meeting behind closed doors during a summit in Helsinki, with only their two interpreters to witness the meeting.

Max Boot screamed for war with Russia, while defaming Cohen, calling him a Putin apologist. Cohen proceeded to make mince meat of Boot’s ridiculous statement, exposing the neocon as nothing more than a hysterical, warmongering, deep state shill.

Max Boot was a leading voice pushing for war with Iraq over WMD lies, and has supported wars in Libya, Ukraine and Syria. Many will remember Max Boot from the time he appeared on Fox News ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight’, where Tucker also had an easy time demolishing Boot and exposing his stupidity.

Via RT

Boot, an outspoken ‘Never Trump’ neoconservative who openly joined the #Resistance and got a Washington Post column recently, said there was something “scary” about the situation. The established wisdom among the #Resistance pundits is that Putin is somehow controlling Trump and that the secret meeting in the Finnish capital was all about the US president selling his country’s interest to the Kremlin.

Cohen, professor emeritus of Russian studies at NYU and Princeton, said there was nothing unusual about two heads of state meeting behind closed doors. He added people could get an idea or two about what was said at the meeting from public statements made by Putin. As both Boot and Cooper pointed out that it would require trusting Putin’s word on it, Cohen said: “I don’t want to shock you, but I believe Vladimir Putin on several things.”

The professor offered a parallel to what happened after similar one-on-one talks between Ronald Reagan and Mikhail Gorbachev in Reykjavik, in 1986, which eventually led to partial nuclear disarmament. Even some conservatives who today worship Reagan as a hero branded him a “useful idiot” then, for signing the INF treaty with the USSR.

Boot brought up Trump’s willingness to negotiate with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, which he said would fit Trump’s pattern of behavior, threatening leaders before talking to them.

“The striking thing to me is though he is willing to threaten North Korea, he is willing to threaten Iran, he never threatens Russia. And that’s why a lot of intelligence officials think that there is something highly suspect in the relationship between Putin and Trump,” Boot said, apparently failing to recall how Trump literally threatened Putin with American missiles over Syria.

“I have no idea what Mr. Boot is talking about,” Cohen replied. “He wants Trump to threaten Russia? Why would we threaten Russia?”

“Because they are attacking us!” the agitated Boot cut the scholar off. “Russia is attacking us, Mr Cohen! Russia is attacking us right now, according to Trump’s own director of national intelligence!”

“I’ve been studying Russia for 45 years,” Cohen said, only to be interrupted by Boot, who claimed Cohen has been “consistently an apologist for Russia those 45 years.” The scholar apparently couldn’t believe the debate sank to personal attacks, because he asked Boot to repeat what he just said.

“I don’t do defamation of people, I do serious analysis of serious national security problems,” the professor said. “When people like you call people like me, and not only me, but people more eminent than me, apologists for Russia because we don’t agree with your analysis, you are criminalizing diplomacy and detente and you are the threat to American national security, end of story.”

“Why do you have to defame somebody you don’t agree with?” Cohen continued. “They used to do that in the old Soviet Union. We don’t do that here. Well, we used to, but we need to stop it.”

Boot laughed as Cooper tried to regain control of the discussion, asking Cohen if he believed Russia attacked the US in 2016. As he tried to explain why he didn’t, Boot cut him off again.

“You just denied being an apologist for Russia. You are apologizing for Russia as we speak,” he said.

“Will you let me finish? You don’t know what I am going to say,” Cohen said after a pause. Then he argued that the US and Russia have been meddling in each other’s affairs since after the 1917 Bolshevik revolution. The US actually sent troops to get involved in the Russian civil war, he reminded. The alleged Russian meddling “is not an attack, it is not 9/11, it is not Pearl Harbor. It is not Russian paratroopers descending on Washington,” he said.

“I think that Mr Boot would have been happy if Trump had waterboarded Putin at the summit and made him confess,” Cohen said. “Trump carried out an act of diplomacy fully consistent with the history of American presidency. Let us see what comes out of it, then judge.”

Poroshenko labels Russian Orthodox Church a security threat

Poroshenko said the Russian church was separated from the state ‘only on paper.’

Published

16 mins ago

on

August 1, 2018

By

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko is calling the Russian Orthodox Church a national security threat, because it holds more adherents than the Ukrainian Orthodox Church and because the Russian Patriarch, Kirill, is reportedly close to the Russian President, Vladimir Putin. Poroshenko therefore perceives that the religious beliefs of Ukrainian citizens is a ‘direct threat to the national security of Ukraine’.

Politico reports

Ukraine’s President Petro Poroshenko on Saturday called the influence of the Russian Orthodox Church a national security threat.

At a ceremony marking the country’s conversion to Christianity 1,030 years ago, AFP reported that the Ukrainian leader said that the Russian church’s sway among Ukrainian believers is a “direct threat to the national security of Ukraine.” The head of state also added that “this obliges us to act.”

There are two branches of the Orthodox Church active in Ukraine: the Russian church and its Ukrainian cousin. The former, whose clerics are loyal to the patriarch in Moscow, has the most adherents, according to the report. The Ukrainian church and its patriarch are based in Kiev.

“I believe it is absolutely necessary to cut off all the tentacles with which the aggressor country operates inside the body of our state,” said Poroshenko, speaking about the Russian church.

He said that the religious body is “separated from the state only on paper” while it “fully and unconditionally supports the Kremlin’s revanchist imperial policy.”

Poroshenko’s remarks came at an event in Kiev attended by tens of thousands of followers.

The conflict in Ukraine has driven a further wedge between the Russian and Ukrainian branches of Orthodox Christianity. The Ukrainian Orthodox Church supported the popular demonstrations that led to the fall of a Russia-backed government in 2014.

Patriarch Kirill, who oversees the Russian Orthodox Church, is close to Russia’s President Vladimir Putin. At a similar procession on Friday, he prayed for peace in the eastern part of Ukraine and said the Kiev branch should not pull too far away from Moscow as it could “lead to a catastrophe.”

In comments which are in outright opposition to Western values, which the Kiev government is supposed to embody as the West’s choice example of a free democracy in the region, coming from the mouth of the Ukrainian president who is apparently interested in taking action against the religious rights of his people, which is a very similar reasoning to that of the Communist Chinese Republic in its activities to throttle Western religions in China, one of the issues that the West criticizes about the Asian communist country. Poroshenko is overtly attacking religious freedom in the Ukraine over trumped up concerns about ‘national security’, which is the claim of every dictator since ever.

Former President of Armenia arrested

The new goverment is going after its old rivals

Published

26 mins ago

on

August 1, 2018

By

Former Armenian President Robert Kocharyan was arrested on Friday on charges of ‘overthrowing the constitutional order of Armenia’, which is being alleged by the Special Investigation Service. The SIS submitted a petition to the Primary Court of General Jurisdiction requesting Kocharyan’s detention as a preventive measure to head him off as a flight risk. The Secretary-General of the Collective Security (CSTO), Colonel-General Yuri Khachaturov, has also been charged with ‘overthrowing the constitutional order of Armenia’.

PanArmenian reports

Former president Robert Kocharyan was apprehended for two months on Friday, July 27 after being charged with overthrowing the constitutional order of Armenia back on March 1, 2008.

According to the Special Investigation Service, Kocharyan overthrew the constitutional order of Armenia by prior agreement with other persons.

The investigator had submitted a petition to the court of general jurisdiction of the first instance of Yerevan to name detention as a preventive measure against the ex-President.

Kocharyan was summoned for interrogation on Thursday as a witness in an investigation into the post-presidential election crackdown on March 1, 2008. Eight civilians and two police officers were killed immediately after the election of a new President 10 years ago.

Secretary-General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Colonel-General Yuri Khachaturov, who commanded the Yerevan garrison of the Armenian Armed Forces on March 1, 2008, has also been charged with overthrowing the constitutional order of Armenia

The Investigation Service announced earlier that it had charged Armenia’s defense minister at the time of the March 1, 2008 incident, General Mikayel Harutyunyan, with illegally mobilizing the country’s Armed Forces against peaceful demonstrators, calling it a “breach of constitutional order.”

Kocharyan replaced the disgraced Levon Ter-Petrossian as the President of Armenia in 2008. Petrossian lost the favour of the Armenian public over a private deal to deliver the Nagorno-Karabakh region to Azerbaijan right after a bloody war had been fought between the two nations over the territory, which many Armenians fought and died for. The 2008 election saw Serzh Sargsyan elected to the presidency, but which election saw protests, organized in part by the interference of foreign Western backed NGOs. Conflicts which occurred in those protests realized the deaths of several Armenians, which Nikol Pashinyan was imprisoned for his role in. Pashinyan, who was a part of Ter-Petrossian’s party, has now ousted Sargsyan and, as the new president, is apparently out to get his political enemies in a situation that looks not too different from the current situation going down with Ecuador’s former president Rafael Correa, with politically motivated arrests.

Houthi forces bring the fight to the Saudis

Houthi forces were able to inflict heavy damage on the Saudi military’s positions near the Alib Crossing.

Published

1 hour ago

on

August 1, 2018

By

In the wake of the Saudi seige on the Yemeni port city of Hodeidah, Houthi forces have been on the advance. On Sunday, Houthi forces ramped up their operations in southern Saudi Arabia itself. Meanwhile, they dealt serious damage to Saudi positions near the Alib Cross, as well as an assault on the strategic Al-Dukhan Mountain, where they won a major conflict earlier in the week.

Al Masdar reports:

The Houthi forces intensified their field operations in southern Saudi Arabia this past weekend, targeting the Saudi Army’s positions in several areas near the Yemeni border.

Beginning with the Jizan region, the Houthi forces were able to inflict heavy damage on the Saudi military’s positions near the Alib Crossing.

The Houthi forces would then launch a powerful attack on the strategic Al-Dukhan Mountain, which is where they managed to score a big advance earlier in the week.

Meanwhile, in the Najran province, the Houthi forces struck the Saudi Army’s defenses in the Sudis and Al-Shabakah areas; this resulted in a short battle on Sunday.

The Houthi forces intensified their field operations in southern Saudi Arabia after the Arab Coalition resumed their powerful assault on the port-city of Hodeidah.

The Hodeidah Port is the humanitarian lifeline for the Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen if lost, it would leave millions under a land, air, and sea siege.

While the Saudis have been supporting Jihadists in Syria with the aim of destabilizing the Syrian government and it’s control over its own territory, which is become a sort of proxy war for various regional interests, including the USA, Israel, Turkey, and Iran, Yemen itself is serving a similar cause on the Arabian peninsula. Iran and Saudi Arabia are duking it out in a sort of proxy war in Yemen, which is witnessing quite a bit of back and forth between the two countries, while one of the parties, the Saudis, boasts billions of dollars worth of American military hardware and even American military support, the other is managing to inflict a considerable degree of damage, despite a much smaller military budget. The Saudi blockades and strikes on civilian areas, schools, hospitals, etc., however, have been primary causes and on going means of what is rapidly deteriorating into the largest humanitarian crisis of the century, with cholera outbreaks and starvation affecting tens of millions of Yemenis.

Continue Reading

