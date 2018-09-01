Connect with us

Steele To Ohr In Secret 2016 Meeting: Russia Has Trump “Over A Barrel” With “Explosive Information”

Deripaska is now banned from the United States as one of several Russians sanctioned in April in response to alleged 2016 election meddling. 

22 hours ago

Via Zerohedge

Former UK spy Christopher Steele told then-DOJ #4 Bruce Ohr at a 2016 breakfast that the Kremlin had Donald Trump “over a barrel” thanks to “potentially explosive information” in the possession of Russian intelligence, reports AP, citing “multiple people” familiar with the encounter.

Ohr also learned that Trump campaign aide Carter Page had met with “higher-level” Russian officials than the aide had previously acknowledged, said the sources.

The previously unreported details of the July 30, 2016, breakfast with Christopher Steele, which Ohr described to lawmakers this week in a private interview, reveal an exchange of potentially explosive information about Trump between two men the president has relentlessly sought to discredit.

Among the things Ohr said he learned from Steele during the breakfast was that an unnamed former Russian intelligence official had said that Russian intelligence believed “they had Trump over a barrel,” according to people familiar with the meeting. It was not clear from Ohr’s interview whether Steele had been directly told that or had picked that up through his contacts, but the broader sentiment is echoed in Steele’s research dossier. –AP

Page responded to the AP report, tweeting: “BREAKING NEWS (a.k.a. what most sane reporters and other observers realized long ago): The Corrupt DOJ, co-conspirators in the DNC and their high-priced consultants correctly believed they had American democracy and the FISA Court over a barrel in 2016.”

According to AP, Ohr told lawmakers that could not verify the accuracy of Steele’s information, however he considered the ex-UK spy to be a “reliable FBI informant who delivered credible and actionable intelligence.”

That said, Ohr reportedly said he did not notify his superiors of the Steele breakfast – including Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates.

Ohr also shed light on the DOJ’s decision to demote him;

Ohr said he met in late December 2017 with two senior Justice Department officials, Scott Schools and James Crowell, who told him they were unhappy he had not proactively disclosed his meetings with Steele. They said he was being stripped of his associate deputy attorney post as part of a planned internal reorganization, people familiar with Ohr’s account say. –AP

According to Ohr, Attorney General Jeff Sessions and his boss Deputy, Rod Rosenstein, did not believe he could continue in his role as director of a drug grant-distribution program – the Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Force, as it entailed White House meetings and interactions.

The Steele-Ohr breakfast was just one of many interactions between the two – as they also communicated extensively about Russian Oligarch and Putin pal Oleg Deripaska as recently as February 2016, which included efforts to obtain a Visa for Deripaska to attend an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting int he US.

Steele’s firm, Orbis Business Intelligence, was hired by a law firm working for Deripaska in 2012, marking the beginning of a relationship which extended at least throughout 2016 according to Solomon. Steele was tasked with researching a business rival of Deripaska, however Steele’s work for the Russian billionaire evolved to the point where the former British spy was interfacing with the Obama administration on his behalf.

Deripaska is now banned from the United States as one of several Russians sanctioned in April in response to alleged 2016 election meddling.

Ohr, meanwhile, was demoted twice after the DOJ’s Inspector General discovered that he lied about his involvement with opposition research firm Fusion GPS co-founder Glenn Simpson – who employed Steele. Ohr’s CIA-linked wife, Nellie, was also  employed by Fusion as part of the firm’s anti-Trump efforts, and had ongoing communications with the ex-UK spy, Christopher Steele as well.

What’s more, Ohr met with Deripaska according to Solomon.

By 2015, Steele’s work had left him friendly with one of Deripaska’s lawyers, according to my sources. And when Ohr, then the associate deputy attorney general and a longtime acquaintance of Steele, sought help getting to meet Deripaska, Steele obliged.

Deripaska, who frequently has appeared alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin at high-profile meetings, never really dealt with Steele, but he followed his lawyer’s recommendations and met with Ohr, my sources say. –The Hill

The September 2015 meeting between Ohr, Deripaska and several FBI agents in New York sought the Russian billionaire’s assistance regarding organized crime investigations. That meeting was facilitated by Steele.

To recap: Bruce Ohr = the #4 official at the DOJ, met with a billionaire friend of Vladimir Putin, in a sit-down arranged by Christopher Steele. Steele and the DOJ, meanwhile, were accusing Donald Trump of collusion with Putin – while the Obama administration used Steele’s dodgy dossier to obtain a FISA warrant to spy on Carter Page.

Fascinating…

 

Korea, Fake News, and What’s Really Going On

The North Koreans are no dummies: they know a regime change operation when they see one.
The Duran

Published

23 hours ago

on

September 1, 2018

By

Authored by Justin Raimondo via AntiWar.com:

The media continues to get the President’s North Korean peace initiative all wrong: in some cases this is due to laziness, Washington-centric group-think, and just plain ignorance. In other cases, it is quite deliberate. Take, for example, the recent “news” that Trump canceled Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s scheduled trip to Pyongyang due to a “belligerent” letter sent by the North Koreans to the White House. What is the source of this alleged development? A single report in the Washington Post put out there by one Josh Rogin, not a reporter but an opinion columnist with strong neoconservative inclinations. Rogin attributes this information to “two senior administration officials” while admitting that “[t]he exact contents of the message are unclear.”

We don’t know what the letter said, and so we don’t know why Trump canceled the trip. In short, we don’t know anything. That’s the “news,” folks.

So what really happened? Why the cancellation?

We can’t know for certain, of course, since these things are usually kept under wraps, and yet we can speculate if we have the right context, which is something none of these esteemed Korea “experts” and “analysts” – who are often proxies for special interests – provide. What we usually get is either complete misinformation, as in the case of the “belligerent letter,” or else a priori speculation along the lines of “Why would Kim Jong-un give up his nuclear weapons after seeing what happened to Qaddafi?”

A priori arguments are fine in the realm of economics, but they don’t work at all in the foreign policy realm. We need empirical evidence, and to get that it’s necessary to penetrate a famously opaque North Korea and get a handle on what Kim and the rest of the North Korean leadership want to get out of the negotiations. And, more importantly, we have to ask ourselves how well do the lords of Pyongyang understand the dynamics of American politics, which will ultimately determine US policy?

The answer to this last question, it turns out, is pretty damn well, if the North Korean media is any indication. As reported in one of the few reliable news sources that specialize in North Korea, 38north.org, the North Koreans are basically wondering if Trump is in charge back home:

“There are recent signs that Kim sees trouble ahead for the US-part of his initiatives. An extraordinary article in Rodong Sinmun on August 18 absolves not only President Trump, but also Secretary Pompeo and, indeed, the entire US negotiating team from blame for the failure of the July negotiations, suggesting that “oppositional factional forces” in the US were the culprit. That criticism is clearly aimed at John Bolton, though it never mentions him by name. Beyond Bolton, however, the article for the first time raises the larger issue of the president’s embattled overall political position.”

Unlike the “mainstream” media, 38north.org quotes directly from the official voice of the regime, Rodong Sinmun:

Congress is tackling the president’s feet, the judicial branch is grabbing him by the collar, and news media are bashing him. [in the past]…infighting between vested interests inside US politics did more damage than differences of opinions between North Korea and the United States did. We see it as a higher priority to straighten out fragmented and messed-up US politics than a quick improvement in North Korea-US relations, which is important.”

The North Koreans are wondering if Trump can deliver – and if he’ll even be in the Oval Office much longer. “Fragmented and messed-up US politics” is synonymous with the possibility that the President may be impeached by a Democratic-controlled Congress, depending on which way the midterm elections go.

Kim is thinking long-term, and the stakes are high. His new policy of “everything for the economy” is a major turnaround in the “Juche” ideology that has displaced traditional Marxist-Leninist thought in North Korea. Indeed, Kim’s “economy first” program is a complete nullification of the old ideology, which tried to build a communist society in complete isolation from the rest of the world. This project was bound to fail, and now Kim and his supporters see no reason to pretend otherwise: they want to link up to the global economy, the way China has.

However, if a rapprochement with South Korea and peace with the United States is only a temporary phenomenon, to be rolled back by whomever takes Trump’s place (Pence? A Democrat in 2020?) Kim’s reversal of North Korea’s isolationist stance is not sustainable. Which is why Rodong Sinmun is among the President’s most intransigent – and perceptive – defenders. Get a load of this:

President Trump has a ‘dream,’ which is about achieving the epochal cause of improving North Korea-US relations and establishing world peace, but he has too many enemies.

“His administration and even his advisors are sleeping in the same bed with the president but dreaming different dreams. They are speaking and acting in a way that is inconsistent with the president’s wish, and they are misleading facts to blur the president’s eyes and ears and steering him toward making unintended decisions.

“President Trump made the ‘fantastic meeting’ come true, something that no other president in US history was able to do, and earned cheers from the world and great support from the public because, as the president himself said, he acted according to his decision and wish, while standing firm against the opposition factions’ offensives and taking what he hears from his advisors with a grain of salt.”

The North Koreans sound like hard-line Trump supporters who bemoan the President’s seeming inability to fulfill his campaign promises. Next they’ll be retweeting Ann Coulter’s complaints about “Where’s that Wall?” My favorite part of all this is their exhortation to Pompeo to “stick with his principles”!

“Secretary of State Pompeo, for his part, must stick with his principles and guts instead of getting forced into ‘an unfortunate fate,’ sternly smash the opposition factions’ unjust and foolish claims, and exercise wisdom and negotiating skills as the top diplomat of the United States in name and substance to make the president’s wish come true.”

That’s right, Pompeo, make the President’s wish come true – and you better get cracking if you know what’s good for you.

The 38north.org piece raises a number of fascinating questions, one of which is whether we are witnessing the North Korean equivalent of a debate over how to approach the United States. The author contrasts the editorial line of Rodong Sinmum with the recent statements of the Foreign Ministry: the ministry seems to be under the control of the more traditionalist military-oriented faction, if indeed the North can be said to have definable factions (that would be big news). Alongside indications that there is a major shakeup coming in the North Korean leadership, the idea that the North is actually having a public discussion about all this seems to confirm my theory that glasnost is taking hold in Pyongyang.

Now that we’ve filled in the essential background that we almost never get in the “mainstream” media, perhaps I can shed some light on the actual reasons why the Pompeo visit was postponed, and perhaps even on the contents of the North Korean letter.

My best guess – yes, it’s a guess, but at least it’s an educated one – is that the North Koreans are genuinely worried that Trump is not in control of his own government (true) and may soon be on the way out. Did the letter suggest that perhaps it might be best to wait until after the midterm elections to send Pompeo back to Pyongyang? We may never know, but, given the context outlined above, it’s a lot more plausible than the tale of the “belligerent” letter.

Our ignorance of how North Korea works is apparently not matched by their knowledge of American politics, which seems both extensive and perceptive. Not to mention absolutely necessary. The risk Kim Jong-un is taking cannot be exaggerated: he is willing to junk the North Korean system and his nukes if he’s allowed a place at the global table – and Trump is the only person who wants to take him up on his bet. If the President falls, or is so paralyzed politically that he cannot make a deal, Kim would pay an enormous price. If indeed there was a “belligerent letter,” then perhaps this belligerence was directed at the President’s enemies.

The Rogin column averred that a big obstacle to denuclearization is the failure of the United States to agree to a formal end to the Korean war – we only have an armistice, at this point, which South Korea never signed. A peace treaty never happened: technically, the two sides are still at war. Yet the 38north.org piece cites the supremely authoritative Rodong Sinmum as stating that such a declaration is only an unimportant “political” formality. There’s another fake news item debunked.

Trump’s desire to finally end this ancient and lucrative conflict, which keeps the money flowing to the Pentagon and its attendant military contractors, is part of what his enemies in the national security bureaucracy find deeply offensive. Their gravy train is about to come to an end! This is nothing less than “treason”!

The North Koreans are no dummies: they know a regime change operation when they see one. As they watch our Deep State go after a democratically elected President whose hopes for peace complement their own, the North Koreans are waiting to see if Trump survives. I can’t say that I blame them.

Pat Buchanan: A Cancer On The Papacy

What did the pope know and when did he know it?
Patrick J. Buchanan

Published

23 hours ago

on

September 1, 2018

By

Authored by Patrick Buchanan via Buchanan.org:

“Priests who prey on parochial school children and altar boys are not only sinners, they are criminal predators who belong in penitentiary cells not parish rectories….”

This summer, the sex scandal that has bedeviled the Catholic Church went critical.

First came the stunning revelation that Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, former archbishop of Washington and friend to presidents, had for decades been a predator-priest who preyed on seminarians and abused altar boys, and whose depravity was widely known and covered up.

Came then the report of a Pennsylvania grand jury that investigated six dioceses and found that some 300 priests had abused 1,000 children over the last 70 years.

The bishop of Pittsburgh, Donald Wuerl, now cardinal archbishop of Washington, defrocked some of these corrupt priests, but reassigned others to new parishes where new outrages were committed.

This weekend brought the most stunning accusation.

Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano, Vatican envoy to the United States under Pope Benedict XVI, charged that Pope Francis had been told of McCarrick’s abuses, done nothing to sanction him, and that, as “zero tolerance” of sexual abuse is Francis’ own policy, the pope should resign.

In his 11-page letter of accusations, Vigano further charged that there is a powerful “homosexual current” among the Vatican prelates closest to the pope.

What did the pope know and when did he know it?

Not unlike Watergate, the issue here is whether Pope Francis knew what was going on in the Vatican and in his Church, and why he was not more resolute in rooting out the moral squalor.

Orthodox, conservative and traditionalist Catholics are the most visible and vocal demanding an accounting. Progressive and liberal Catholics, to whom Pope Francis and Cardinal McCarrick were seen as allies on issues of sexual morality, have been thrown on the defensive.

Now, accusations alone are neither proof nor evidence.

Yet there is an obligation, an imperative, given the gravity of the revelations, that the Vatican address the charges.

When did Pope Francis become aware of McCarrick’s conduct, which appears to have been widely known? Did he let his close friendship with McCarrick keep him from doing his papal and pastoral duty?

This destructive scandal has been bleeding for decades. Too long. The Church is running out of time. It needs to act decisively now.

Priests who prey on parochial school children and altar boys are not only sinners, they are criminal predators who belong in penitentiary cells not parish rectories. They ought to be handed over to civil authorities.

While none of us is without sin, sexually active and abusive clergy should be severed from the priesthood. There needs to be a purge at the Vatican, removing or retiring bishops, archbishops and cardinals, the revelation of whose past misconduct would further feed this scandal.

For too long, the Catholic faithful have been forced to pay damages and reparations for crimes and sins of predator priests and the hierarchy’s collusion and complicity in covering them up.

And it needs be stated clearly: This is a homosexual scandal.

Almost all of the predators and criminals are male, as are most of the victims: the boys, the teenagers, the young seminarians.

Applicants to the seminary should be vetted the way applicants to the National Security Council are. Those homosexually inclined should be told the priesthood of the Church is not for them, as it is not for women.

Secular society will call this invidious discrimination, but it is based on what Christ taught and how he established his Church.

Inevitably, if the Church is to remain true to herself, the clash with secular society, which now holds that homosexuality is natural and normal and entitled to respect, is going to widen and deepen.

For in traditional Catholic teaching, homosexuality is a psychological and moral disorder, a proclivity toward acts that are intrinsically wrong, and everywhere and always sinful and depraved, and ruinous of character.

The idea of homosexual marriages, recently discovered to be a constitutional right in the USA, remains an absurdity in Catholic doctrine.

If the Church’s highest priority is to coexist peacefully with the world, it will modify, soften, cease to preach, or repudiate these beliefs, and follow the primrose path of so many of our separated Protestant brethren.

But if she does, it will not be the same Church that over centuries accepted martyrdom to remain the faithful custodian of Gospel truths and sacred tradition.

And how has the embrace of modernity and its values advanced the religious faiths whose leaders sought most earnestly to accommodate them?

The Church is going through perhaps its gravest crisis since the Reformation. Since Vatican II, the faithful have been departing, some leaving quietly, others embracing agnosticism or other faiths.

“Who am I to judge?” said the pope when first pressed about the morality of homosexuality.

Undeniably, Francis, and the progressive bishops who urge a new tolerance, a new understanding, a new appreciation of the benign character of homosexuality, have won the plaudits of a secular press that loathed the Church of Pius XII.

Of what value are all those wonderful press clippings now, as the chickens come home to roost in Vatican City?

Russia shares intel with US regarding planned ‘false flag’ attack in Syria

Russian ambassador hopes that the US will act responsibly, in contrast to April’s Syria airstrikes after a previous false flag attack.
Seraphim Hanisch

Published

1 day ago

on

August 31, 2018

By

RT reported on Thursday, 30 August, that Russian officials briefed US diplomats on a plan by militants is Syria to stage a false flag attack using chemical weapons in Idlib to frame Damascus.

Anatoly Antonov, the Russian ambassador in Washington, confirmed to the media on Wednesday that he had met with the US special representative to Syria, James Jeffrey, and David M. Satterfield, acting assistant secretary of state for near eastern affairs.

The attendees of the rare meeting and the fact that it had taken place earlier this week
[were] revealed by US State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert during a daily briefing.

The meeting was called by Russia on Friday and held on Monday, August 27, Antonov said. He commended the US side for coming at such short notice, and described the meeting as “constructive and professional.”

At the meeting, Russia officially conveyed its concerns over reports that Washington together with France and the UK is gearing up for another set of airstrikes in Syria under the pretext of a chemical attack, that would immediately be blamed on the Syrian government. Moscow […] asked Washington to “provide the facts without delay” to substantiate the new allegations that Damascus uses chemical weapons against its own people.

Such rhetoric fanned by Washington may prompt militants and their “pseudo-humanitarian” organizations like the White Helmets to mount another provocation using chemical agents, Antonov warned.

Intelligence that Russia has gathered has been shared with the US, and the diplomats were told “in detail” about the provocation against civilians being prepared by Al-Nusra Front (now known as Tahrir al-Sham) in the northwestern province of Idlib.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported earlier that Tahrir al-Sham was plotting a chemical attack that would then be misrepresented as another “atrocity” by the “Syrian regime.” Eight canisters of chlorine have been delivered to a village near Jisr al-Shughur city, and a specially trained group of militants, prepped by the British security company Olive, also arrived in the area to imitate a rescue operation to save the civilian “victims.” Militants plan to use child hostages in the staged incident, according to Antonov.

Moscow cautioned Washington against falling for this provocation, noting that a massive airstrike targeting Syria’s military and civilian infrastructure will constitute another act of “groundless and illegal aggression” against Syria.

“A new escalation in Syria does not correspond to interests of any party. We believe that our concern will be heard,” Antonov said, adding that he hopes the US “will take every effort to prevent terrorists from using toxic chemicals and will be acting responsibly, in accordance with the status of the UN Security Council permanent member.”

President Trump’s National Security Advisor John Bolton stated last week that the US “will respond very strongly” in case of a chemical attack by Damascus. The warning was interpreted by the Russian Defense Ministry as a veiled confirmation that the US has been considering an airstrike on Syria similar to the one it carried out in April, alongside France and the UK.

The war in Syria is all but over. President Bashar al-Assad’s government once again has control over almost all of Syria’s sovereign territory, and with a final battle looming between his forces and the antigovernment forces and al-Qaeda forces operating in Idlib there is just one problem: The American pressure to remove al-Assad by any means necessary, including prolonging the war, and including the semi-clandestine support of the al-Qaeda operative, Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham.

The objectivity of news reporting about this war is rife with propaganda, mostly from the US and Western allies side. This is probably rather sensible, since the American forces operating in the area have no legal right to be there. In order to appear legitimate at home, the narrative must make it look like the US forces need to be there. President Trump came close to ending it in April, but just in the nick of time, an alleged gas attack took place, prompting the US, France and Great Britain to launch a visually impressive missile strike that thankfully only destroyed a few empty buildings.

The actuality of a gas attack in April still has yet to be verified, because the OPCW authorities cannot get to the site due to it’s being controlled by al-Qaeda forces.

With tensions rising over the possibility of the false-flag attack being repeated, US forces are on alert.

Trending