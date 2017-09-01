Special counsel Mueller working with NY Attorney General connected to George and Alex Soros

Special counsel Robert Mueller is bringing onboard New York Attorney General, Eric Schneiderman, who is connected with the Soros family.

Connections to anything Soros raises huge red flags, given George Soros’ funding of various groups specifically charged with inciting revolution against the Trump administration, but Schneiderman’s beef with Trump goes much deeper, as he has sued Donald Trump and his son.

George Soros’ son Alex Soros met Eric Schneiderman in August 2016 before the national election.

The younger Soros posted a photo of the two on Instagram, where he called Donald Trump a fraud and congratulated Schneiderman for taking him on.

Great to meet with #newyork attorney general @ericschneiderman who recognized that @realdonaldtrump was a fraud way before many and has courageously taken him on! A post shared by Alexander Soros (@alexsoros) on Aug 27, 2016 at 12:23pm PDT

The Gateway Pundit reports…

Schneiderman led a lawsuit against Donald Trump that was filed after Trump announced his run for president. Schneiderman alleges Donald Trump scammed Trump University participants out of tens of thousands of dollars. In June of this year New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman launched an investigation of the Eric Trump Foundation over allegations the organization funneled money through charity golf outings which raised millions for St. Jude’s Children Hospital. Robert Mueller has hired a stable of liberal attorneys and former Obama officials to investigation Donald Trump’s alleged collusion with Russia. Now Mueller is working with the anti-Trump New York Attorney General to take down the president.

