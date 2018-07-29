Connect with us

Spanish Prime Minister’s minority coalition loses budget battle

In a way, Spain represents the situation of the Western Union in one country

7 hours ago

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez holds the reigns of power with the help a minority coalition with a very thin grasp. His tenure is brand new and now he’s in a position to test the strength of his ruling coalition in a battle of the wills on one of the most fractious of governmental issues: budget matters. A vote came up on Friday with a new plan to balance the budget in which Sanchez’s allies withheld their support, which could show that perhaps this coalition isn’t really united where it counts.

Euractiv reports:

Spain’s socialist government lost on Friday (27 July) a key vote on the revised fiscal path to balance the public accounts, as Pedro Sánchez’s allies abstained calling into question the survival of his fragile minority.

The fiscal path is needed in order to establish the expenditure ceiling, and subsequently to prepare the draft budget that the government has to submit to Brussels by 15 October.

Sánchez, who controls only 84 seats in the 350-seat parliament, cannot pass the budget without those parties that brought him to power in June, when they backed a no-confidence motion against his conservative predecessor, Mariano Rajoy.

He needed the votes of leftwing group Unidos Podemos and the Catalan nationalist parties (ERC and PDeCAT) to overcome the opposition of Partido Popular (PP) and liberal party Ciudadanos.

The government will try to pass the fiscal path again in one month.

If Sánchez fails to pass his budget plan for the eurozone’s fourth-largest economy, the future of his fragile, two-month-old administration could come into question.

The new fiscal path is also needed in order to meet the EU’s fiscal targets. Spain is on track of exiting the EU’s excessive deficit procedure in 2019, after bringing down the deficit below the 3% of GDP threshold this year.

Spain will be the last EU economy to exit the EU’s ‘red zone’ in terms of budgetary balance.

The government’s rejected proposal revised upwards the deficit targets requested by Brussels by 0.5% this year and the next, to 2.7% and 1.8% of GDP, respectively.

Accordingly, the expenditure ceiling for next year was €125 billion, an increase of 4.4% compared to this year.

Approval of the new targets was crucial as they also included the structural fiscal effort Spain has to do to balance its public accounts, the key demand for the European Commission once Madrid is below the mandatory 3% limit.

The Government proposed an adjustment of 0.4% of GDP, slightly inferior to the EU executive’s 0.65% but still within the flexibility allowed by EU rules.

The government met with a few of the seven parties that backs it in parliament for several hours on Thursday at the prime minister’s office but the positions were too far away for a deal to be reached, sources briefed on the talks told Reuters.

One disagreement related to the socialists’ resistance to opening an inquiry into media reports of offshore business dealings by the former king, Juan Carlos, four sources said.

Podemos also pushed for softer deficit targets and higher spending in the budget, which the government opposed.

Sánchez had acknowledged late on Thursday he could lose the vote, though he would stick to his position of not bringing forward the next national election, which is due in mid-2020.

“Those of the groups that vote against the deficit path will be voting against repairing the welfare state, improving public health and making progress in education,” Sanchez told a joint news conference with French President Emmanuel Macron.

“I call on all of them to act in a responsible way,” he said.

Sanchez only came to the premiership some two months ago, and, together with Italy’s Giuseppe Conte, is one of the greenest leaders in Europe. Many Western European leaders are in fragile or semi fragile positions over economic and migration matters. Emmanuel Macron has been facing concerns relative to settling migrants and dealing with economic issues on the ground level, particularly with government employees. In Germany, Angela Merkel has been weakened by, and nearly crushed by, a coalition crisis over migration, where Merkel’s plan to seek not only a plan for Germany, but also the EU as a whole turned into the opposite. In Italy, the migrant issue brought a conservative coalition into power during recent elections, which has since presented major questions over the future of the Eurozone itself. Britain still hasn’t figured out what the Brexit is going to mean. But Spain is looking more at a double whammy, as it fields the Catalonian independence issue, corruption, migrants, and budget concerns, in a way, Spain represents the situation of the Western Union in one country.

Erdogan doesn’t buy Trump’s sanctions bluff

It likely won’t go any further than the theatre of the threats themselves

July 29, 2018

The Trump administration has announced that it is prepared to launch sanctions against Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government in Ankara, Turkey if it doesn’t release a preacher who was arrested for inciting sedition against the Turkish government during the time of an attempted coup in 2016. Erdogan is reported to have responded to these threats with the reply that if America does so, that this would cost America one of its allies, meaning that he would end his alliance with America should it follow that course.

Daily Sabah reports:

The U.S.’ failure to act like an ally, its open support for terrorists targeting Turkey and recent spate of threats will eventually result in it losing Turkey as an ally, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said early Saturday.

The U.S. had failed to perform its obligations as a NATO ally, Erdoğan said, adding, “The weapons they gave to terrorists are now being sold on the black market. The 5,000 truckloads of weapons are a huge source of money for them.”

The U.S. is arming the People’s Protection Units (YPG), the Syrian wing of the PKK terrorist group, but maintains they are different groups. The PKK is recognized as a terrorist group by the U.S. and EU.

“Do they think we are unaware of what’s going on? No matter what happens, they will not alter our position,” President Erdoğan said.

He added that the commotion caused by the U.S. over Turkey’s purchase of the Russian-made S-400 missile defense systems had not altered Ankara’s position.

“Did those who asked us to forgo the system ask Greece to return the S-300 it currently uses? No,” he said.

The president also dismissed American threats about not handing over the F-35s it had purchased. Turkey is one of the partner countries in the production of the F-35 fighter jets.

“We told them that if you do not hand them over, there is such a thing called international arbitration. If things deteriorate, there are always alternatives,” he said.

Erdoğan explained that when Turkey asked for missile defense systems or drones from their allies, they failed to do get any.

“Only Spain’s Patriot system is in Turkey now. The rest just left,” he said. “We still patiently cooperated. However, they failed to respond in kind. Some things necessitate patience. We will continue to show patience. However, no one should forget the fact that we do not live in a world without alternatives.”

When asked about the U.S.’ sanctions threats over pastor Andrew Craig Brunson and U.S. President Donald Trump’s sudden change of attitude toward Turkey, Erdoğan said, “The change of attitude, as you well know, is not my problem. It is Trump’s. I cannot say anything different.”

He said reports over him and Trump negotiating the release of Brunson in exchange for the release of a Turkish citizen Ebru Özkan by Israel were untrue. Turkey had asked U.S. authorities through Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu for help in Özkan’s return home, Erdoğan said.

“Özkan at the time was not under arrest. She was released pending her trial and her passport was seized. She was not being allowed out. We never agreed to release Brunson in exchange for Özkan’s return home. Still, Trump graciously called [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu and asked for his help. Netanyahu made a statement about releasing Özkan after Trump’s call. However, I repeat, there was no bargaining as reported,” Erdoğan said.

There are issues the two countries are discussing, Erdoğan added, citing the extradition of Gülenist Terror Group’s (FETÖ) leader Fethullah Gülen and the jailed Halkbank Deputy General Manager Hakan Atilla as examples in addition to Brunson.

“Every country has its judiciary. In Turkey, the court decided to order Brunson’s release from jail to house arrest over concern about the pastor’s health. Instead of respecting the court’s decision, the U.S. is turning it into a matter worthy of sanctions. Such threats will not force Turkey’s hand,” he said.

He said he believed the U.S. administration was engaged in a sort of psychological warfare, which will fail.

“We will maintain our position and patiently continue on our course,” he said.

On the U.S.’ call to cease purchasing natural gas from Iran, Erdoğan said, “[Former President Barack] Obama had at one point said the same thing. From whom will I purchase the gas then? During winter, my people will go cold. How will I address that? I said the same thing to Trump. He criticized the Germans, arguing that they were enriching the Russians. It’s exactly that. But I told him we purchase half of our gas from Russia. We also purchase from Azerbaijan, Iran, Iraq and sometimes from Algiers. What will I do when there is no gas coming and my people are cold? Afterward, [German Chancellor Angela] Merkel also objected, asking what she will do when 38 percent of their gas is coming from Russia.”

Some Western media is reporting that Turkey is offering to end their alliance if Washington issues a round of sanctions against Ankara. Certainly, there’s a bit of that present, but Turkey’s response comes back with a laundry list of issues that Turkey is having with America right now, most of which has to with threats related to the arms deal that Turkey has to purchase the S-400 SAM system from Russia, and Washington’s threats to hold Ankara’s purchase of the F-35 as hostage in order to undermine it. It includes also America’s weaponizing and funding Kurdish opposition groups, which is really one of the biggest areas of divergence between the two allies. But really what it seems to be is that Turkey isn’t taking America’s threats of sanctions over the release of an obscure preacher all that seriously.

They have had and still do have a lot more in the way of differences that are much bigger issues than whether a random foreign citizen was arrested for seeding rebellion in Turkey.  One reason for looking at the sanctions in a skeptical light is the reality that the Trump administration also threatened sanctions for Germany if it went through with the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project, but those sanctions never manifested, and certainly never realistically could. The same goes for Turkey. Washington could have committed to similar threats to Ankara for doing business with Russia and Iran, but so far hasn’t, and likely won’t go any further on it than the theatre of the threats themselves.

G20 Agriculture Summit united in opposition to unilateral protectionism

It was a meeting of countries to agree that they don’t agree with Trump’s manner of doing business

July 29, 2018

The G20 represents about 80% of the world’s agricultural trade. At the recent summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina, affirmed their commitment to free and open trade, a rules based system, and a multilateral order, and confirmed the joint opposition to unnecessary tariffs, trade wars, and unilateral protectionism. It even praised the WTO, which Trump has a major issue with. Essentially, it was a meeting of countries to agree that they don’t agree with Trump’s manner of doing business.

Deutsche Welle reports:

The G20’s agriculture ministers issued a joint statement on Saturday, confirming their commitment against unilateral protectionism. They agreed to avoid “unnecessary obstacles” to trade as global tensions escalate off the back of tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump.

The group also praised the World Trade Organization, which President Trump has antagonized by blocking the appointment of arbitration judges.

“Recognizing the important role of the WTO, we agree to continue the reform process of agricultural trade rules,” they said.

Germany: ‘Huge breakthrough’

Trade disagreements between the European Union and the US have thawed somewhat afterlast week’s meeting between President Trump and EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker. However, as Germany’s Agriculture Minister Julia Klöckner (above left) pointed out, there is no guarantee Germany can import the number of US soybeans Washington wants it to.

However, Klöckner was largely optimistic, saying: “With this G20 meeting, we have succeeded in clear breakthroughs for agriculture, the climate, and therefore for the consumer.”

“We achieved more than we thought we would. That’s a huge breakthrough.”

The ministers talked about, among other things, combining productivity with sustainability and crop diversity.

On the sidelines of the meeting, US Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue said that the amount of a newly-announced bailout to US farmers would amount to between $7 billion and $8 billion (€6-6.8 billion). Farmers have been some of the hardest hit by Trump’s tariffs.

The G20 group, comprising Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, Britain, the United States and the EU, control about 69 per cent of all arable land and 80 per cent of the global trade in agricultural products. They were meeting in Buenos Aires.

Trump might have struck a cease fire with EU Commissioner Jean-Claude Juncker, but he hasn’t won the trade war. In response to Trump’s metals tariffs and threats of even more salvos of trade tariffs, and threats of secondary sanctions over multiple issues, Europe has been buzzing with lots of talk about Trump’s way with trade and foreign policy, but regardless of how much they don’t like it, and regardless of whatever they threaten to throw back at him, they’re not really in a position to oppose Trump in a meaningful way. We saw this with the Iran deal, where Trump withdrew America and reimposed sanctions on Iran and threatened secondary sanctions on anyone who does business with Iran. The EU and European signatories to the JCPOA committed to preserving the non proliferation agreement, but so far, all their talk about saving it and providing Iran suitable incentives to remain committed to it as well haven’t turned up anything concrete, and Iran is wondering where the goods are. Europe talks a lot of tough talk about disliking Trump’s way of doing business, but when the rubber meets the road, they’re not in a position to do much about it.

Russia goes for gold, drops US dollar, amid rising tensions

With geopolitical tensions on the rise, the incentive to invest in the American dollar is much less attractive that it used to be

July 29, 2018

Russia’s reserves of the U.S. dollar have been on the wane as of late. Russia isn’t investing American currencies or American debt, but is choosing to put its money into something with a more diverse portfolio of uses, like gold, for instance. Russia’s reserves of U.S. dollars are down to $14.9 billion in May from $96.1 billion in March, while increasing its gold reserves by over 100 tons since the beginning of the year. With geopolitical tensions on the rise, it only makes sense, and since much of those tensions are with the Americans, the incentive to invest in the American dollar is much less attractive that it used to be.

Nasdaq reports:

Russia‘s U.S. dollar reserves have shrunk from $96.1 billion in March to just $14.9 billion in May, according to the Russian Central Bank. Its governor, Elvira Nabiullina, says the decision will help protect the Russian economy and diversify the bank’s reserves.

Back in March, Russian President Vladimir Putin called the monopoly of the U.S. dollar “not reliable enough and dangerous for many”.

Notably, the Bank of Russia has been buying gold every month since March 2015, overtaking China as the fifth-biggest sovereign holder of gold.

Russia added 500,000 ounces of gold (15.55174 tons) to reserves in June and bought some 106 tons of gold since the start of the year, with total reserves now approaching the 2,000-metric-ton mark. Last year, Russia added a record 224 tons of gold to the reserves.

The U.S. is still the largest owner of metal, followed by Germany–8,134 and 3,374 tons, respectively.

Both political and economic reasons prompted the Russian central bank‘s decision.

First, mindful of geopolitical tensions, the regulator has apprehensions that Russia-owned treasuries can be frozen. Ironically, the recent meeting between Trump and Putin, not only failed to ease tensions, but amped them up, with some American legislators calling for tougher sanctions against Russia.

The Russian central bank hinted that it could invest the money from the USD sale not only into gold, but also into International Monetary Fund (IMF) bonds and Chinese bonds.

In periods of global financial or political crises, gold is much more useful than securities or cash, although gold is also prone to price fluctuations.

Russia’s liquidation of its U.S. Treasury holdings has had an insignificant impact on the dollar, fo far. Instead, it’s China—the world’s largest holder of U.S. Treasuries (about $1.2 trillion)–that has the most power to impact the dollar rate and the yield of US bonds.

With Russian experts lauding the central bank‘s decision, some warn however that gold prices could be manipulated on the market like oil.

“In the event of a global decline in the interest of large sovereign investors in US Treasury bonds, an increase in speculative activity in precious metals in order to artificially lower their market valuation can be expected,” a Russian expert told RT.

The upbeat prognosis of Russia‘s gold mining industry also boosts the central bank‘s confidence that buying up gold is the way to go.

“Our gold mining industry is very well developed and it is ready to supply gold. That is why our attitude towards here is based upon diversification of our reserves,“ Nabiullina was quoted as saying.

The Russian gold mining industry has almost doubled its volume of extraction over the last two decades and looks forward to registering new records soon.

In 2017, Russia extracted 8.8 million ounces, accounting for 8.3 percent of total global production. The newly discovered gold deposits will reportedly allow miners to increase extraction by half in seven years. By 2030, extraction is expected to grow by nearly eight million ounces. The increase could make Russia the world’s second largest producer of the precious metal.

Rather than easing the situation between Moscow and Washington, D.C.,  Russian President Vladimir Putin’s Helsinki meeting with United States President Donald Trump simply led to more calls for sanctions against Russia from American lawmakers, more accusations against the American president, and more trumped up charges against anyone on American soil who employs a Russian accent, or has interacted with someone else who does, referring to the Butina case. The political opposition in America serves as a dangerous geopolitical intervention, as it has a very negative effect on international relations not just for America, but for much of the world, and largely exists out of a desire to delegitimize Donald Trump. It’s not helping America, it’s not helping Russia, it’s not helping the world, and it’s not really helping the dollar, either.

