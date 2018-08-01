Connect with us

Spain pleads for emergency assistance funds to handle migrant crisis

Spain has now become the main point of entry into the EU

As the migration route between Libya and Italy has experienced a crackdown, migration is now following a route to the EU through Morocco. With Spain realizing a high degree of migration from its southern coast, it is assessing an additional €35 million to accommodate the situation. Morocco, at this time, is relaxing its border controls in a bid to secure even more funding from the EU, which as of now totals €100 million.

Politico reports

“Spain has requested additional emergency assistance, which we have received and are now assessing swiftly,” said Commission spokeswoman Natasha Bertaud at a press briefing.

Bertaud said the trend is “not new” and that EU leaders had already promised Spain more support at a Council summit in June. Spanish newspaper El Mundo reported that Madrid had now requested €35 million, citing the office of the Spanish vice president.

Since 2016, migrants have increasingly taken the Western Mediterranean route through Morocco and the strait of Gibraltar, and Spain has now become the main point of entry into the EU from the Mediterranean as a clampdown on the route between Libya and Italy has taken hold.

Newspaper El País reported Monday that it had seen EU documents that warn Morocco has relaxed its border controls, reportedly because Rabat wants more money and logistical support from the EU.

When asked about the report, Bertaud said the EU was set to increase its financial aid to Morocco to support border controls.

“European cooperation in the field of migration with Morocco spans back 10 years. In fact, they are our oldest partner in terms of technical and financial support in this area,” she said.

Bertaud later said the total funding to Morocco now amounts to €100 million.

The European Commission is considering a request from Spain for emergency EU funds because of increased migrant arrivals at the country’s southern coast, a Commission spokesperson said Monday.

As of July 18, 18,600 migrants had reached Spain by sea from Morocco since the beginning of this year, according to the U.N.’s International Organization for Migration, double the number for the same period in 2017 — although these numbers are still orders of magnitude smaller than the levels reached in 2015 in Greece.

The migration business is truly a business for North Africa, as they milk the EU for all the money that they can get for their human trafficking business. Pull in and ship out as many migrants as possible to send to Europe as blackmail in order to ‘deal’ with the flow of migrants. When it comes to African migrants, it’s not entirely about people fleeing war, it’s about African governments taking advantage of a bad situation.

Latest

Russia, Iran, and Turkey resume Syria talks in Sochi

It remains to be seen whether a political solution can ever successfully manifest when the hard line is the removal of Assad

Published

13 mins ago

on

August 1, 2018

By

Another round of talks is ongoing about the situation in Syria under the Astana framework, attended by envoys from the Syrian government as well as the ‘opposition’, which asserts that no peaceful political solution can be accepted which does not contemplate the removal of Assad. The meetings are taking place in the Russian resort city of Sochi and are being led by Russia, Turkey, and Iran. The talks are focused on the humanitarian conditions in Syria, the fate of prisoners, ‘de-escalation zones’, the return of Syria’s refugees, and the establishment of a committee to rewrite the Syrian constitution.

Al jazeera reports

Delegations from the Syrian government and the political opposition have arrived in the Russian city of Sochi for talks on the war in Syria, which are spearheaded by Russia, Turkey and Iran.

The meetings, which began on Monday and will end on Tuesday, are held within the framework of the Astana diplomatic track, which is sponsored by the three nations and is separate to UN-led efforts in Geneva.

Among those attending the 10th round of the Astana-format talks in the Black Sea resort of Sochi are Staffan de Mistura, the United Nations’ special envoy for Syria, and officials from Jordan.

Ahmed Tumah, the former head of the Syrian interim government, is representing the High Negotiations Committee, the main opposition bloc.

Bashar Jaafari, Syria’s ambassador to the UN, is present on behalf of the Syrian government led by President Bashar al-Assad.

The talks will address various humanitarian issues, as well as the latest situation in the so-called “de-escalation zones” that once included four provinces.

Idlib, the last rebel-held stronghold in the country, is part of the Russian-brokered “de-escalation” agreements aiming to shore up ceasefires in parts of western Syria.

The province bordering Turkey is home to nearly three million people, including opposition fighters and their families.

The focus of the talks will also be on the return of Syrian refugees to the country, the release of detainees and the establishment of a committee tasked with rewriting the Syrian constitution.

Failed negotiations

The main aims of both diplomatic tracks – Astana and Geneva – have been to achieve a political transition and a military ceasefire in Syria, but the main sticking point has been the fate of Assad.

While the Syrian government has consistently refused to agree to Assad stepping down, the opposition says his removal is a prerequisite to peace.

Talks for nearly years have utilised a two-year-old UN Security Council resolution endorsed by de Mistura as the basis for achieving a political transition plan.

The Geneva talks have been at a standstill for the past six months.

During the ninth Astana meeting held in May, all parties agreed to maintain the de-escalation zones that were meant to observe a ceasefire.

But since the start of 2018, forces loyal to Assad have retaken large swaths of land from armed opposition groups.

Backed militarily by Russia, the government launched two main offensives – in Eastern Ghouta, near the capital, Damascus and southwest Syria – despite both being designated as “de-escalation zones”.

The government has since managed to relocate rebels to the north via a series of evacuation deals.

It remains to be seen whether a political solution can ever successfully manifest when the hard line is the removal of Assad from power, as that is a non negotiable for the Syrian government’s side, and while the ‘opposition’ is backed by foreign powers with their own political aims in Syria. The so-called ‘opposition’ is a coalition of seditious rebels which have been engaged in all kinds of horrific atrocities and war crimes as well as being engaged in the armed sedition against an elected sitting government. Syria has been regaining its territory at a pace that is picking up steam, and militarily could eventually rout the rebels, where the peace talks are useful in the means of reducing unnecessary casualties and collateral damage.

Latest

Houthis bring Saudi oil shipments through Red Sea to a screeching halt

The threat to shipping in Bab al-Mandeb has been building for some time

Published

46 mins ago

on

August 1, 2018

By

Following a brief series of Houthi attacks on Saudi oil shipments through the Red Sea, Saudi Arabia is suspending its oil shipments through the Bab al-Mandeb strait. Up to date, no other oil exporters have done the same, and other shipments are therefore ongoing. But Saudi Arabia wants to use attacks as an excuse to draw American and some of its NATO allies into the situation in a bid to receive greater support in their war for Yemen against the Iranian backed Houthis. The Houthis, on the other hand, want to use issue in order to push for a peace agreement. The question gets down to whether the Saudis can successfully threaten the West with increased oil prices in a bid to escalate the war.

Reuters reports

Saudi Arabia announced last week it was suspending oil shipments through the Red Sea’s Bab al-Mandeb strait after Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis attacked two ships in the waterway.

To date, no other exporters have followed suit. A full blockage of the strategic waterway would virtually halt shipment to Europe and the United States of about 4.8 million barrels per day of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

Western allies backing a Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis in Yemen expressed concern about the attacks, but have not indicated they would take action to secure the strait. That would risk deeper involvement in a war seen as a proxy battle for regional supremacy between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

THE YEMEN WAR

The threat to shipping in Bab al-Mandeb has been building for some time, with the Houthis targeting Saudi tankers in at least two other attacks this year. It is not unusual to reevaluate security after such an incident, but Riyadh’s announcement also carries a political dimension.

Analysts say Saudi Arabia is trying to encourage its Western allies to take more seriously the danger posed by the Houthis and step up support for its war in Yemen, where thousands of air strikes and a limited ground operation have produced only modest results while deepening the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

“Rather than allowing these hostile maneuvers to go unnoticed in the eyes of the world, the Saudi (energy) minister has placed Iran’s subversions of the whole global economy under the spotlight for everyone to see,” said energy consultant Sadad al-Husseini, a former senior executive at Saudi Aramco. “The capture of the port of Hodeidah will go a long way towards putting an end to these disruptions.”

Hodeidah, Yemen’s main port, is the target of a coalition offensive launched on June 12 in a bid to cut off the Houthis’ primary supply line. After failing to make major gains, the coalition halted operations on July 1 to give the United Nations a chance to resolve the situation, though some fighting has continued.

The suspension of Saudi shipments – with the implied threat of higher oil prices – may also be aimed at pressuring European allies, who have continued to support the nuclear deal with Iran following the U.S. withdrawal in May, to take a stronger stance against Tehran’s ballistic missiles program and support for armed groups across the region.

There was no official confirmation that the move was coordinated with Washington but one analyst said it would be astonishing if it were not, given the strategic alliance between the two countries.

RAISE THE STAKES

No party has much appetite for an all-out conflict, but the situation can easily deteriorate. Both the Saudis and the Houthis appear to want to raise the stakes – with different goals in mind.

“The Houthis are trying to provoke a situation where there’s a great effort to negotiate an end to the war in Yemen,” said James Dorsey, senior fellow at Singapore’s S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies.

“The Saudis are trying to create a situation in which the U.S. would in one form or another significantly step up support … so that they can claim military victory.”

The risk is that one side miscalculates, eliciting a response that is stronger than anticipated.

“We’re just one missile away somewhere from getting into a more direct confrontation,” said Helima Croft, global head of commodity strategy at RBC Capital Markets.

OPTIONS FOR SAUDI OIL

Saudi Arabia announced it was halting oil shipments through the Red Sea “until the situation becomes clearer and maritime transition through Bab al-Mandeb is safe”.

It is unclear when that will be. But there may not be a big rush as the world’s top oil exporter has other ways to supply European and U.S. markets.

Redirecting ships around the southern tip of Africa would cost a lot more in time and money, making it an unlikely alternative.

Instead, Saudi Arabia will probably use the Petroline, or East-West Pipeline, through which it transports crude from fields in its Eastern Province to the Red Sea port of Yanbu for export to Europe and North America.

It could also charter non-Saudi ships to carry its oil through Bab al-Mandeb, as it does with Asian customers using different routes, industry and trading sources say.

POLITICAL SOLUTION NEEDED

Even before last week’s attack, shipping companies had taken extra precautions, including armed guards, more lookouts at sea, sailing faster and increased contact with international navies.

A January United Nations report said existing measures would not protect ships against attacks involving waterborne improvised explosive devices, anti-ship missiles, land based anti-tank guided missiles or sea mines.

Experts say the United States and other partners could provide naval escorts to tankers and take more steps to reduce the Houthis’ capacity to target shipping, including arms supplies and help with logistics, intelligence and targeting.

Increased naval patrols helped curb pirate attacks in the nearby Gulf of Aden a decade ago, but Western allies are less likely to get directly involved this time to avoid being dragged into the Yemen war.

While a military approach might deal with the threat to shipping, Elizabeth Dickinson at the International Crisis Group says the only real solution is a settlement to the war in Yemen, which remains elusive.

HOW MIGHT IRAN RESPOND?

After withdrawing from a 2015 nuclear agreement between Iran and world powers, Washington is now pushing countries to end imports of Iranian oil from November. Tehran has warned of counter-measures and threatened to block Gulf oil exports if its own exports are halted.

Despite exchanging bellicose threats with President Donald Trump, Iranian officials consider the possibility of a military confrontation with the United States “very low”. Some still believe in the possibility of direct negotiations, but several contacted by Reuters warned that Tehran’s response to a U.S.-initiated war would be costly.

“Our military power might not be equal to America’s but Iran’s non-conventional capabilities can and will be a blow to Americans, which will drag them into another quagmire in the region,” said a senior official who asked not to be named.

Besides disrupting the flow of oil in the Gulf, insiders say that in a direct confrontation, Iran could target U.S. interests from Jordan to Afghanistan, including troops in Syria and Iraq.

TANKER WAR UNLIKELY

During the “tanker war” of the mid-1980s, Gulf waters were mined as Iran and Iraq attacked oil shipments. U.S., British and other foreign forces escorted other nations’ tankers – with some Kuwaiti ships reflagging with the U.S. banner – and conducted limited strikes on Iranian maritime targets.

While the Saudis could fly different flags now to try to avoid Houthi attacks, analysts say that would undermine their efforts to project power in the region.

It doesn’t take a genius to realize that the Saudis are waging a terrible and horrific war in Yemen, with a humanitarian situation that has no rival this century. Their political game is to defeat the Houthis and to conquer Yemen in order to weaken their Iranian competitor, for which they already have the cheering of Washington. While America is already involved to some degree in the war, its help hasn’t been enough to score victory for the Saudis, and the situation doesn’t look like it’s getting any better, so, in effect, they need America to step up its game and bring some bigger artillery in to finally bring about their victory.

Latest

English farmers fear that Brexit will lead to crops rotting in the fields

Brexit uncertainty is already causing crops to languish in fields

Published

1 hour ago

on

August 1, 2018

By

British farmers are increasingly concerned that they will lose their farm hands if some sort of visa situation isn’t worked out for seasonal workers after the Brexit is accomplished. Over 99% of harvesters are cheap labour imported from eastern Europe, well over 85,000 in number, and if a visa plan isn’t soon determined, many of Britain’s farmers face catastrophe.

Sky news reports

British farmers and growers are facing the “soul destroying” prospect of leaving more crops to rot in the fields unless a post-Brexit visa scheme for seasonal workers is announced soon.

Parts of the UK’s army of seasonal fruit and vegetable pickers have already started to look for jobs in other parts of the EU after receiving no firm assurances that they will still be welcome after Brexit.

The overwhelming majority of those who harvest our crops are eastern European – just 0.6% of the 85,000-strong workforce is British.

Romanians, Bulgarians and other eastern Europeans, who all pay taxes here in the UK, are a vital cog in how British produce gets from our fields to our shops.

For over a year now, British farmers and growers have been calling on the Home Office to promise to reintroduce a seasonal worker visa scheme after Brexit.

The last one was scrapped five years ago due to freedom of movement within the EU.

But the political impasse means recruiting from eastern Europe has become more difficult. Figures from the National Farmers’ Union (NFU) show that the shortfall in seasonal workers is about 30%.

In the Wye Valley in Herefordshire, where the Chinn Family have harvested crops since the 1920s, harvest manager Elina Kostadinova explained: “They have families, they need to provide for them and they need security.

“We have lost people from last year… they have moved to other countries in the EU.”
Farmer Chris Chinn told Sky News he is a realist and not another Brexit “remoaner”.

In total, his business employs up to 1,000 seasonal workers and they have struggled to fill their positions this season.

Twice during their asparagus season they had to leave crops unpicked in the fields – something he describes as “soul destroying”.

He said: “Without staff we don’t harvest the crops, if we can’t harvest the crops we are going to stop planting the crops… that means that business disappears and that means those crops disappear from the supermarket shelves.”

While many of the seasonal pickers enjoy working and living in the UK for part of the year, they could easily find similar work elsewhere in the EU.

On the blueberry packing lines on the farm, technical supervisor Monica Sermas, from Romania, explained the work is the same in different countries. “It doesn’t matter for them [her colleagues] that much, they still want a job and that can be anywhere,” she said.

“They just want to know the future here.”

Just in like in America, farmers make use of the cheap labour of foreigners to do their farm labour. In America, those farm hands aren’t always legal, in Europe, there is this freedom of movement thing, which makes it easy to travel and work in any EU member state as a European citizen. However, once Brexit is done and Britain is no longer in the customs union, the question comes up about visa requirements and expenses for foreign labour. British farmers are not about to hire Brits to do that work, because they’re not about to pay those kinds of wages, so that British fruit and produce is destined to rot in the fields if the Brexit hits a little too hard.

