Smug Democrat Congressman accuses Tucker Carlson of being a puppet of the Kremlin (Video)

Democrat Congressman Eric Swalwell has a colored history accusing anyone who does not agree with the now 100% verified Hillary Clinton concocted fake narrative of Trump-Russia collusion of being a Putin agent.

The Democrat Congressman is so unhinged when it comes to Trump and Russia that he even launched a webpage with flow charts and arrows trying to connect Trump to Putin

This time the smug and arrogant Swalwell took things way to far, accusing Tucker Carlson of being a puppet of the Kremlin.

Tucker was literally left speechless and had to cut of the interview out of fear of “exploding” in anger against the braindead Swalwell.