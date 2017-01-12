Slimy dossier about Trump in Moscow leaked to FBI by slimy Senator John McCain

McCain was "so concerned" about the information contained within the 35-page dossier, that he passed the information onto the FBI.

John McCain hates Donald Trump.

Donald Trump did what John McCain could not…win the US Presidency.

Donald Trump will undo the evil John McCain has been doing for his entire career.

Trump vows to put an end to destructive US regime change operations, stamp out government corruption, and drain the swamp.

A swamp creature like John McCain is obviously upset.

It should come then as no surprise that the person now claiming responsibility for bringing the “fake news” Buzzfeed article to life is US Senator John McCain.

What was thought to be a 4Chan trolling operation is now looking more like a US Congress smear campaign, aimed at killing two birds with one “fake news” stone. Humiliate Trump, villanize Russia.

Reports are now flooding the internet confirming that John McCain admitted that he passed on the fraudulent dossier about a Russian blackmail plot against Donald Trump to the FBI, calling it ‘what any citizen should do’.

You can be certain that if McCain passed it on to the FBI, than he most certainly could have “accidentally” passed it on to various press outlets.

The 80-year-old Republican war-hawk neocon senator said that he was simply acting as a ‘concerned citizen’, when the document magically came across his desk.

McCain claims that he received the document and gave it directly to FBI Director James Comey, because he was ‘unable to make judgment about accuracy’.

Washington reporter Carl Bernstein provides a different narrative to McCain’s ‘concerned citizen’ story.

Bernstein claims that a former British ambassador to Moscow handed the document to McCain, which coincidently was a paid for hit-piece by Republican enemies of Trump, turned into a hit-piece by Democrats (aka the Hillary Clinton campaign).

The British Ambassador who passed on the report to McCain has not been named.

McCain told CNN (the “fake news” network that, along with Buzzfeed, broke the story)…

“I did what any citizen should do. I received sensitive information and handed it to the FBI.” “That’s why I gave it to the FBI. I don’t know if it is credible or not but the information I thought deserved to be delivered to the FBI, the appropriate agency of government.” “It doesn’t trouble me because I don’t know if it is accurate or not. I have no way of corroborating that.” “The individual gave me the information. I looked at it. After receiving that information I took it to the FBI.”

John McCain issued a public statement with a brief timeline of events explaining how a document riddled with errors and unverifiable claims, came to be published by Buzzfeed and then broadcast by CNN…

“Late last year, I received sensitive information that has since been made public.” “Upon examination of the contents, and unable to make a judgment about their accuracy, I delivered the information to the Director of the FBI.” “That has been the extent of my contact with the FBI or any other government agency regarding this issue.”

The Daily Mail reports that “the 2008 Republican loser, who disowned his party’s candidate weeks before the election, may have been far more intimately involved than that.”

The chain of how the document reached the FBI is not officially known. However Carl Bernstein, the Watergate reporter who contributed to the first story about its existence, published by CNN on Tuesday afternoon, suggested that McCain was handed it by a former British ambassador to Moscow. Bernstein told CNN: ‘It came from a former British MI6 agent who was hired from a political opposition research firm in Washington who was doing work about Donald Trump for both republican and democratic candidates opposed to Trump. ‘They were looking at Trumps business ties, they saw some questionable things about Russians, about his businesses in Russia, they in turn hired this MI6 former investigator, he then came up with additional information from his Russian sources, he was very concerned by the implications of it, he then took it to an FBI colleague that he had known in his undercover work for years, he took it to this FBI man in Rome who turned it over to the bureau in Washington in August. ‘And then, a former British ambassador to Russia independently was made aware of these findings and he took the information to John McCain – Senator John McCain of Arizona – in the period just after the election, and showed it to McCain – additional findings. ‘McCain was sufficiently disturbed by what he read to take it to FBI director James Comey himself personally, they had a five minute meeting the two men, very little was said, McCain turned it over to him and is now awaiting what the FBI’s response is to that information.’ The identity of the former British ambassador has not been disclosed. Only one former British ambassador to Moscow remains in UK government service, Sir Tim Barrow, who went on to be Foreign Office political director and is now Britain’s ambassador to the European Union.

The Daily Mail UK has a timeline of John McCain’s ongoing feud with President-elect Trump…

JULY 18, 2015

Donald Trump questions John McCain’s war record claiming: ‘He’s not a war hero.

‘He’s a war hero because he was captured? I like people who weren’t captured.’ AUGUST 1, 2016

McCain continues to endorse Trump’s campaign, even though Trump attacked the Gold Star family of Captain Humayan Khan who was killed by a suicide bomber in Iraq in 2004 OCTOBER 8, 2016

McCain withdrew his endorsement of Trump after audio of the reality TV star was leaked including the phrase ‘grab her by the p****’ DECEMBER 9, 2016

McCain meets FBI Director James Comey and hands over the Kremlin dossier assembled by a former British spy

No big surprise as to how all of this is playing out.

Wherever filth and deception resides John McCain is not far behind…