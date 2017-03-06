THE SMOKING GUN: NYT story that reported Obama spying on Trump over alleged ties to Russian bank

Problem is that Obama kept the wiretap active, even after ZERO evidence was found to show a connection between Trump and the Russian bank.

In an article published on The Duran on November 1, 2016, entitled, “FBI says no connection between Donald Trump and Russia. Harry Reid goes full ‘McCarthy'”, we reported on Hillary Clinton’s, election witch hunt, desperately trying to connect candidate Trump to the Kremlin.

The NYT reported…

For much of the summer, the F.B.I. pursued a widening investigation into a Russian role in the American presidential campaign. Agents scrutinized advisers close to Donald J. Trump, looked for financial connections with Russian financial figures, searched for those involved in hacking the computers of Democrats, and even chased a lead — which they ultimately came to doubt — about a possible secret channel of email communication from the Trump Organization to a Russian bank. Law enforcement officials say that none of the investigations so far have found any conclusive or direct link between Mr. Trump and the Russian government. And even the hacking into Democratic emails, F.B.I. and intelligence officials now believe, was aimed at disrupting the presidential election rather than electing Mr. Trump.

We are now finding out that Barack Obama may have been the brains behind Hillary Clinton’s “Trump-Russia” election narrative, as mounting evidence is coming to light showing former POTUS Obama going to great lengths to spy on then candidate Trump, and push US intelligence agencies to leak such findings to the mainstream media.

Fore the record, as we noted, via the NYT article, the FBI found nothing to connect Trump to Russia.

What is disturbing is that the Obama Administration seems to have kept the wiretap of Trump in place, long after the FBI concluded that NO connection between Russia and Trump came to bear.

The F.B.I.’s inquiries into Russia’s possible role continue, as does the investigation into the emails involving Mrs. Clinton’s top aide, Huma Abedin, on a computer she shared with her estranged husband, Anthony D. Weiner. Mrs. Clinton’s supporters argue that voters have as much right to know what the F.B.I. has found in Mr. Trump’s case, even if the findings are not yet conclusive. Senator Harry Reid of Nevada, the minority leader, responded angrily on Sunday with a letter accusing the F.B.I. of not being forthcoming about Mr. Trump’s alleged ties with Moscow. “It has become clear that you possess explosive information about close ties and coordination between Donald Trump, his top advisers, and the Russian government — a foreign interest openly hostile to the United States, which Trump praises at every opportunity,” Mr. Reid wrote. “The public has a right to know this information.” F.B.I. officials declined to comment on Monday. Intelligence officials have said in interviews over the last six weeks that apparent connections between some of Mr. Trump’s aides and Moscow originally compelled them to open a broad investigation into possible links between the Russian government and the Republican presidential candidate. Still, they have said that Mr. Trump himself has not become a target. And no evidence has emerged that would link him or anyone else in his business or political circle directly to Russia’s election operations. At least one part of the investigation has involved Paul Manafort, Mr. Trump’s campaign chairman for much of the year. Mr. Manafort, a veteran Republican political strategist, has had extensive business ties in Russia and other former Soviet states, especially Ukraine, where he served as an adviser to that country’s ousted president, Viktor F. Yanukovych. But the focus in that case was on Mr. Manafort’s ties with a kleptocratic government in Ukraine — and whether he had declared the income in the United States — and not necessarily on any Russian influence over Mr. Trump’s campaign, one official said.

The smoking gun in all of this: The two Fisa requests made by the Obama Administration into ties with Russian Alfa bank.

Remember, the first Fisa request from the White House was turned down, forcing the Obama administration to narrow the scope of the second Fisa request in order to get that wiretap in place.

The SECOND Fisa request was granted, in what was to be a search into a Trump Organization server, to investigate alleged communication with Alfa bank. The result of the second Fisa investigation… they found nothing!

The caveat however, is that the Obama White House got the wiretap it wanted, and kept that wiretap in place long after the FBI concluded nothing was found. The Obama Administration seems to have taken the information it had gathered and disseminated it out to US intelligence agencies, who then began leaking it to the press.