Silicon Valley tech giants team up to destroy Infowars and silence Alex Jones (Video)

The Duran – News in Review – Episode 71.
Alex Christoforou

Published

3 hours ago

on

339 Views

UPDATE: YouTube is now joining in on the censorship action, permanently shutting down the popular Alex Jones – Infowars channel. This is a despicable display of collusion to shut down opposing viewpoints.

*****

Facebook has announced that it has removed four pages belonging to Infowars’ Alex Jones for “repeatedly posting content over the past several days” that breaks its community standards.

The social media monopoly said it removed the pages “for glorifying violence, which violates our graphic violence policy, and using dehumanizing language to describe people who are transgender, Muslims and immigrants, which violates our hate speech policies.”

Meanwhile, Infowars editor-at-large Paul Joseph Watson is tweeting that Infowars has been permanently banned by Facebook.

“Facebook bans Infowars. Permanently. Infowars was widely credited with playing a key role in getting Trump elected. This is a co-ordinated move ahead of the mid-terms to help Democrats. This is political censorship. This is culture war.”

Watson also commented on news that Apple has also decided to censor Infowars’ podcasts…

“According to Apple, if you don’t respect people with different views, you will be banned. Does this mean it is necessary to respect people who advocate child marriage and honor killings simply to have a platform?”

The Drudge Report sums up the censorship of Alex Jones with a punishing headline aimed at Apple, and a left sidebar roundup of news that should alarm free speech advocates the world over…

RT CrossTalk host Peter Lavelle and The Duran’s Alex Christoforou examine the war being waged by tech giants against Infowars, and how Silicon Valley’s collective censorship of views that oppose liberal left dogma are pushing America towards cultural marxism.

Zerohedge notes that Apple has completely removed five of Infowars’ six podcasts from its iTunes and Podcast apps under their hate speech guidelines, reports BuzzFeed News – including the daily Alex Jones podcast and the show “War Room” – in “one of the largest enforcement actions intended to curb conspiratorial news content by a technology company to date.”

Apple did not host Jones’s shows, but it offered an index that allowed anyone with an iPhone to find and subscribe to them. Though Apple is far from Jones and Infowars’ only distribution platform, the decision to pull Jones’ content will considerably limit the outlet’s audio reach — as of 2018, Apple’s Podcasts platform amassed 50 billion all-time downloads and streams. –BuzzFeed

“Apple does not tolerate hate speech, and we have clear guidelines that creators and developers must follow to ensure we provide a safe environment for all of our users,” a company spokesperson told BuzzFeed.

“Podcasts that violate these guidelines are removed from our directory making them no longer searchable or available for download or streaming. We believe in representing a wide range of views, so long as people are respectful to those with differing opinions.

Zerohedge further reports…

Apple’s decision is the latest in a string of technology companies which have taken action against Jones and Infowars, which he founded 19 years ago in 1999. Last month, YouTube and Facebook each pulled down four videos by Jones and Infowars. Facebook suspended Jones for 30 days, while YouTube hit the news outlet with a “strike.” Meanwhile, Spotify and the podcast app Stitcher followed suit, removing specific episodes of Jones’ show they deemed to contain hateful content.

Apple’s decision comes on the heels of liberal outrage directed at Jones and his network, most recently spearheaded by online activists Sleeping Giants – which has lobbied for tech platforms in general to cut all ties with Jones; condemning Apple last week for their reluctance.

Via BuzzFeed

In a statement to BuzzFeed News, Sleeping Giants praised the removal on Sunday night. “While companies like Facebook, YouTube and Spotify have been twisting themselves into pretzels inventing ways to avoid having to enforce their own Terms Of Service on Alex Jones, it’s great to hear that Apple, whose reach is so broad, is willing to do it,” a spokesperson for the company wrote.

Take note, this is liberal left social media meets totalitarianism. Alex Jones and Infowars are the first of what will be many victims in silicon valley’s embrace of censorship and corporate marxism. Zerohedge concludes…

So while they are not exactly free speech advocates, it is useful to observe how simple it is for today’s online media giants and global distributors of discourse to incite a modern-day book burning simply by labeling speech as hateful.

As of Sunday night, the only remaining podcast linked to Infowars is a daily news recap show called “Real News With David Knight,” however it’s not clear why it was spared the “axe of cleansing.”

Tucker Carlson: hysteria on the left hits new heights (VIDEO)

The attacks and slander against Donald Trump are hitting the wall and falling to the floor, and the left is getting more and more crazed.
Seraphim Hanisch

Published

3 hours ago

on

August 6, 2018

By

The chronicling of the American political situation continues to fascinate and in some cases, alarm and terrify those who study the United States, and President Trump.

There appear to be three or four major “sides” evident in the American political / social theatre:

Group 1: The enraged Democrat / Liberal contingent: These are the people who were crying when Hillary lost the 2016 presidential elections. They are the ones that patronize CNN and MSNBC and any publication or network that shares the similar point of view: “Donald Trump should not have happened. Something has gone seriously wrong in the Universe for this to happen.”

Their behavior is often nonsensical as Tucker Carlson outlines in his video clip here below:

Group 2: The establishment Democrats and Republicans, among which include the Neo-cons, Neo-libs and any other “neo” that wants to preserve the post WWII world order without reference to modern conditions.*

This is given an asterisk (*) because the interpretation of this is actually very subjective. Russia became “the problem” for these people in 2013. In 2012, Barack Obama scorned Mitt Romney for saying that Russia was the biggest threat to the security of the world. In a way he was right, because Russia has displayed no aspirations towards being a threat to anyone except maybe ISIS.

While Russia is in no way bent on expansion or conquest, it is dedicated to keeping its own traditions, and President Putin made it very clear to the West that he is not interested in seeing Russia follow the same path as the West.

It is logically this group that forms the driving force of Russiagate, and in the sense that they are appealing to the idea of getting rid of the American president, they have allies with group number 1. This strange alliance of liberals and so-called conservatives, better known as “the establishment” overall is notoriously myopic, of course, with no description known as to what to do should they succeed in removing the President from office.

It is in fact likely that the plan is to let the election process remove him, first in 2018 with the midterm Congressional elections acting as a referendum on the President and his policies, and as a potential wall to obstruct the implementation of any of those policies. If the Senate swings to the Democrat party as the majority, this will certainly happen. If the House moves Democrat, impeachment proceedings will certainly begin probably basing themselves on one or more charges like those discussed at this link.

It makes no difference that there is simply no cause at all to press for impeachment, as the President has committed no high crimes or misdemeanors of any kind since being in office, though the accusations listed in the above linked piece try to make a case.

A further “lost thought” in this is that if by some amazing effort, President Trump were to be removed, then Mike Pence would become President. He is at least as conservative as Mr. Trump is, and while he has indeed been part of politics for a long time, his own strict conservatism means it is quite likely that he will not be a help for these groups in achieving their agendas. They may be banking on the idea that Mr. Pence is not of the same nature as the President, and not as willing to punch back at every attack.

Group 3 is of course, the base that supports the president and his policies. As a group they remain strongly vilified, as the hysteria of the Hillaryites has apparently not learned anything, and is now attacking the Trump supporting base itself. Apparently the “basket of deplorables” message that landed Mrs. Clinton in some hot water is a rhetorical point that is actually believed by the coastal city Democrats, enough that they believe they have the right to alienate that part of the country where most of its food comes from.

The narrative in the nation is that the Democrats will win the midterm elections. But in 2016, the narrative was that Hillary Clinton would win the White House. In 2016 nearly every polling agency and media outlet expected this outcome. Nearly every one of them was wrong.

This is not a fact that can provide security for Trump supporters and conservatives to assume that the 2018 midterms are in the bag for the Trump team. Far from it. But given the severe climate of angst and anger against the President (this report describes how a Trump supporter – was utterly lambasted in Portland for showing her support of the President and his policy)

In all this, there is no clear answer as to the expected outcome of the 2018 midterms. For a while it was trumpeted that the Democrats were clearly in the lead, then this idea faded, and now it seems to have re-emerged. As to its factual basis, one can only guess.

The ‘Magnitsky Trio’ Pushes for War with Russia with New Sanctions

If half of what I have come to understand about the Curious Case of Bill Browder is true, then the “Magnitsky Trio” of Senators John McCain, Lindsey Graham and Ben Cardin are guilty of espionage, at a minimum.

Published

4 hours ago

on

August 6, 2018

By

Why?  Because they know that Browder’s story about Sergei Magnitsky is a lie.  And that means that when you tie in the Trump Dossier, Christopher Steele, Fusion GPS, the Skripal poisoning and the rest of this mess, these men are consorting with foreign governments and agencies against the sitting President.

As Lee Stranahan pointed out recently on Fault Lines, Cardin invited Browder to testify to Congress in 2017 to push through last year’s sanctions bill, a more stringent version of the expiring Magnitsky Act of 2011, which has since been used to ratchet up pressure on Russia.

Cardin knew there were problems with Browder’s story about Magnitsky’s death and yet brought him into Congress to testify to secure the vote.

That’s suborning perjury, as Lee points out.

Just the holes in Browder’s story about Magnitsky’s death are alone enough to warrant a perjury charge on him.  If you haven’t read Lucy Komisar’s detailed breakdown of Browder’s dealings then you owe it to yourself to do so.

I’d read it a few times, because it’s about as murky as The Swamp gets. And, still my eyes glaze over.

The Magnitsky Act and its sequel have been used to support aggressive policy actions by the U.S. against Russia and destroy the relationship between the world’s most prominent militaries and nuclear powers.

The new bill is said to want to put ‘crushing sanctions’ on Russia to make ‘Putin feel the heat.’   In effect, what this bill wants to do is force President Trump to enforce sanctions against the entire Russian state for attempting to do business anywhere in the world.

The new financial penalties would target political figures, oligarchs, family members and others that “facilitate illicit and corrupt activities” on behalf of Putin.

It would also impose new sanctions on transactions tied to investments in state-owned energy projects,  transactions tied to new Russian debt, and people with the capacity or ability to support or carry out a “malicious” cyber act.

In addition, if it wasn’t clear enough already, that he’s no friend of the President, Graham is trying to tie the President’s hands on NATO withdrawal, requiring a two-thirds majority.

Now, why would Graham be worried about that, unless it was something the President was seriously considering? This is similar to last year’s sanctions bill requiring a similar majority for the President to end the original sanctions placed on Russia in 2014 over the reunification with Crimea.

And behind it all stands Bill Browder.

Because it has been Browder’s one-man campaign to influence members of Congress, the EU and public opinion the world over against Putin and Russia for the past 10 years over Magnitsky’s death.

Browder’s story is the only one we see in the news.  And it’s never questioned, even though it has problems.  He continually moves to block films and articles critical of him from seeing distribution.

Browder is the epicenter around which the insane push for war with Russia revolves as everyone involved in the attempt to take over Russia in 1999 continues to try and cover their collective posteriors posterities.

And it is Browder, along with Republic National Bank chief Edmond Safra, who were involved together in the pillaging of Russia in the 1990’s.  Browder’s firm hired Magintsky as an accountant (because that’s what he was) to assist in the money laundering Hermitage Capital was involved in.

The attempted take over of Russia failed because Yeltsin saw the setup which led him to appoint Putin as his Deputy Prime Minister.

Martin Armstrong talked about this recently and it is featured prominently in the film about him, The Forecaster, which I also recommend you watch.

There was $7 billion that was wired through Bank of New York which involved money stolen from the IMF loans to Russia. The attempt to takeover Russia by blackmail was set in motion. As soon as that wire was done, that is when Republic National Bank ran to the Department of Justice to say it was money-laundering. I believe this started the crisis and Yeltsin was blackmailed to step down and appoint Boris A. Berezovsky as the head of Russia.

Clearly, Republic National Bank was involved with the US government for they were sending also skids of $100 bills to Russia. It was written up and called the Money Plane. Yeltsin then turned to Putin realizing that he had been set up. This is how Putin became the First Deputy Prime Minister of Russia on August 9th, 1999 until August 16th, 1999 when he became the 33rd Prime Minister and heir apparent of Yeltsin.

So, now why, all of a sudden, do we need even stronger sanctions on Russia, ones that would create untold dislocation in financial markets around the world?

Look at the timeline today and see what’s happening.

  1. Earlier this year Special Counsel Robert Mueller indicts 13 people associated with Internet Research Agency (IRA), a Russian troll farm, for influencing the 2016 election.
  2. Then Mueller indicts twelve members of Russian intelligence to sabotage the upcoming summit between Trump and Putin while the Russia Hacked Muh Election narrative was flagging.
  3. Three days later President Trump met with Vladimir Putin in Helsinki.  There Putin let the world know that he would assist Robert Mueller’s investigation if in return the U.S. would assist Russia in returning Bill Browder, who was tried and convicted in absentia for tax evasion.
  4. All of a sudden Browder’s story is all over the alternative press. Browder is all over U.S. television.
  5. Earlier this week Facebook comes out, after horrific earnings, to tell everyone that IRA was still at it, though being ever so sneaky, trying to influence the mid-terms by engaging Democrats and anti-Trumpers to organize.
    1. In that release, Facebook let it be known it was working with the political arm of NATO, The Atlantic Council, to ferret out these dastardly Russian agents.

And now we have a brand-new shiny sanctions bill intended to keep any rapprochement between the U.S. and Russia from occurring.

Why is that?  What’s got them so scared of relations with Russia improving?

Maybe, just maybe, because Putin has all of these people dead to rights and he’s informed Trump of what the real story behind all of this is.

That at its core is a group of very bad people who attempted to steal trillions but only got away with billions and still have their sights set on destroying Russia for their own needs.

And Lindsay Graham is their mouthpiece. (all puns intended)

That all of U.S. foreign policy is built on a lie.

That our relationship with Russia was purposefully trashed for the most venal of reasons, for people like Bill Browder to not only steal billions but then have the chutzpah to steal the $230 million he would have paid in taxes on those stolen billions.

And the only way to ensure none of those lies are exposed is for Trump to be unable to change any of it by forcing him to openly side with the Russian President over members of his own political party.

The proposed sanctions by the Graham bill are so insane that even the Treasury department thinks they are a bad idea.  But, at this point there is nothing Graham won’t do for his owners.

Because they are desperate they will push for open warfare with Russia to push Putin from power, which is not possible. All of this is nothing more than a sad attempt to hold onto power long enough to oust Trump from the White House and keep things as horrible as they currently are.

Because no one gives up power willingly.  And the more they are proven to be frauds the more they will scream for war.

Via Tom Luongo

Paul Craig Roberts: Americans Live in a World of Lies

The US government and the presstitutes that serve it continue to lie to us about everything. Today the Bureau of Labor Statistics told us that the unemployment rate was 3.9%.
Paul Craig Roberts

Published

12 hours ago

on

August 6, 2018

By

How can this be when the BLS also reports that the labor force participation rate has declined for a decade throughout the length of the alleged economic recovery and there is no upward pressure on wages from full employment.

When jobs are plentiful, people enter the labor force to take advantage of the work opportunities. This raises the labor force participation rate. When employment is full—which is what a 3.9% unemployment rate means—wages are bid up as employers compete for scarce labor. Full employment with no wage pressure and no rise in the labor force participation rate is impossible.

The 3.9% unemployment rate is not due to employment. It results from not counting discouraged workers who have ceased to search for jobs because there are no jobs to be had. If an unemployed person is not actively searching for a job, he is not counted as being in the labor force. The way the unemployment rate is measured makes it a hoax.

The government tells us that there is essentially no inflation despite the fact that prices have been rising strongly—the price of food, the price of home repairs, the price of drugs, the price of almost everything. Two years ago the American Association of Retired People’s Public Policy Institute reported that the average retail drug price has been increasing “at a worrying pace of 10 percent a year, and about 20 drugs have astoundingly had their prices quadruple since just December.

Sixty drugs doubled over the same period. Turing Pharmaceuticals, headed by Martin Shkreli, is one of the most pronounced examples of this kind of behavior. The company bought a lifesaving cancer medication only to increase its price from $13.50 to $750 per pill.” https://www.rt.com/usa/334004-drug-prices-doubled-years/

Incomes, of course, have not doubled. In real terms incomes have declined. Moreover, expenditures on medicines are a huge percentage of the budgets of the elderly and those on Medicare.

According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, the average annual cost of prescription medicines for the elderly accounts for three-fourths of the average Social Security pension and for about half of the median income of people who receive Medicare benefits. https://www.rt.com/usa/334004-drug-prices-doubled-years/

Real jobs have also declined. The jobs that the financial presstitutes report to be unfilled are not jobs that provide a living. The BLS reported that the number of Americans working multiple jobs rose in July by 453,000, bringing the number of Americans who hold multiple part-time jobs to 8,072,000.

Looking at July’s payroll jobs report again we see the Third World complexion of the US work force. The alleged new jobs are concentrated in lowly paid domestic services: temporary help services, health care and social assistance, waitresses and bartenders.

There is scant sign of a vibrant economy, but high debt is everywhere. Debt is growing faster than the income needed to support it. The US government is on course for another $1 trillion annual budget deficit.

The federal, state, and local tax base has been decimated by the global corporations’ export of high productivity high value-added manufacturing and professional skill jobs. In the name of “free trade” the tax base for Social Security, Medicare, and public pensions has been given away to China and other Asian countries where labor costs are low.

The US global corporations make higher profits by shrinking the US tax base. Neoliberal economists defend this absurdity as “free trade” that benefits Americans.

The millions of Americans whose jobs were given away to foreigners know full well that they have not benefited. They know the story told by neoliberal economists and financial presstitutes is a lie.

The lies, of course, go far beyond the economic ones. Russiagate, which has dominated the print and TV media and NPR since the last presidential campaign is a massive lie that continues day after day.

On August 3 the NPR presstitutes, for example, were smacking their lips over the prospect that Paul Manafort was on trial and might give special Russiagate prosecutor Robert Mueller a conviction that could lead to Trump’s removal from the White House. The presstitutes speculated that a convicted Manafort would tell on Trump in exchange for a lighter sentence.

The NPR presstitutes did not reveal that Manafort was not on trial for anything related in any way to Russiagate. Manafort is being tried on income tax evasion charges dating from a decade ago when he was a consultant to Ukrainian politicians.

There is no doubt but that these are false charges whose purpose is to coerce Manafort into protecting himself by making false charges against Trump. If Manafort is convicted it will not be on the basis of any evidence. Manafort will be convicted by the presstitute media which will convince jurors that Manafort is “one of those rich who don’t pay taxes.”

That President Trump permits this witch-hunt to continue, a witch-hunt that far oversteps Mueller’s Russiagate mandate for which not a shred of evidence has been found, shows how the presstitutes working hand-in-hand with the military/security complex and DNC have disempowered the President of the United States.

While Americans sit there sucking their thumbs, the coup against the President proceeds before their eyes.

Via PaulCraigRoberts.org

Trending