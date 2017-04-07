Should President Assad resign?

The morally correct answer is no. But the following grim yet practical option should at least be discussed.

The element of surprise is one of the key tactics in any war, whether it be a military war, an intelligence war, an information war, a cold war or a broad sweeping moral battle.

Syria is now in the cross-hairs of a Pentagon seemingly hell bent on war. Whether Donald Trump can or even still wants to resist this, is anyone’s guess.

This is why Syria, in close cooperation with her allies must take the first decisive step.

This is why President Bashar al-Assad should consider stepping down on a voluntary basis.

The crucial thing for Syria is its survival not only as a nation, but as a Ba’athist state which acts as a bulwark against extremism, sectarianism and fundamentalism; three plagues imported to Syria by foreign Salifist terrorists.

Were Assad to resign, he should be immediately replaced by another member of the Ba’ath party who then ought to fly to Moscow and form a united political front representing a new chapter in Syrian history, but one committed to the same values of both Assad Presidents and moreover to Ba’athist political philosophy. Nothing less would be acceptable in such a circumstance.

I would personally suggest that current Vice President Najah al-Attar assume the position of President. She is a tough and intelligent person and as a woman, her presence could send a strong message to the Salifists and western friends of the Salifsts.

In organising a voluntary ‘regime change’, Syria might stand a chance of survival, assuming that America is as hell bent on war as it currently seems.

With a new leader in charge, Russia, Iran and China could be in a much stronger position to oppose the United States. Crucially, it could be a position that would most likely require less military will to enforce the settlement.

This is of course not an ideal settlement as President Assad hasn’t done anything to merit a resignation. On the contrary, he has worked tirelessly to preserve the freedom, independence and unity of his people. He is a hero for Syria and a hero in the war against terrorism and imperialism.

But if and it is still a big if, American wants regime change and Russia is not prepared to force America’s hand in stopping such moves, this proposal could be the least restrictive alternative available for Syria.

If America violently overthrows not only President Assad, but also the entire Syrian state, it would be not only chaos, it would be hell.

After much bloodshed, Israel would likely occupy much of the west of the country, Jordan might well come into the south, Turkey would almost certainly take the north and centre and Kurdish forces would proclaim independence in the east and begin a new war against the Turks. This is the hell that could realistically break out.

Short of Donald Trump remembering his campaign promises and resisting the deep state’s push to war, or alternatively Russia and China using their might to force America to back down, I see no other alternative and even then, perhaps America wouldn’t back down. In that case, it would have all been for nothing.

The biggest obstacle to this plan would of course be the actual democratic will of the Syrian people. The Syrian people support their country and their President. They would find his resignation to be a moral blow.

The question therefore is one of pride and realism. Syria must survive, this is the priority, but how much dignity will Syria be willing to sacrifice for this? Syria has all ready sacrificed blood as well as resources.

The decision is up to the Syrian people, but the entire country including all supporters of President Assad must consider all the options, no matter how depressing and I am the first to admit how deeply depressing this option is.