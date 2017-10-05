Sheriff Lombardo floats idea, Paddock not alone. Potential female accomplice at large

With a motive still eluding authorities as to why Stephen Paddock would open fire on concertgoers in Las Vegas, Clark County Sheriff Lombardo floated out his belief that Paddock had to have help at some point, sarcastically saying, “maybe he’s a super guy.”

“Look at this. You look at the weapon obtaining the different amounts of tannerite available, do you think this was all accomplished on his own, face value?” “You got to make the assumption he had to have help at some point, and we want to insure that’s the answer. Maybe he’s a super guy, super hero–not a hero, super–I won’t use the word. Maybe he’s super — that was working out this out on his own, but it will be hard for me to believe that.” “Here’s the reason why, put one and one–two and two together, another residence in Reno with firearms, okay, electronics and everything else associated with larger amounts of ammo, a place in Mesquite, we know he had a girlfriend. Do you think this is all self-facing individual without talking to somebody, it was sequestered amongst himself. Come on focus folks these type of investigations have been occurring in the last few years and we have to investigate that.”

Tucker Carlson and Mark Steyn discuss the Las Vegas shooter’s lack of motive and blank social media footprint.

Sheriff Lombardo says Las Vegas police took 75 minutes to breach hotel door from the time the first shots were fired https://t.co/aiaPBRqDqO pic.twitter.com/398hcWcAwv — ABC News (@ABC) October 5, 2017

Zerohedge notes that Sheriff Lombardo stated that the piece of paper in the gunman’s hotel room was not a suicide note and that authorities have seen evidence that the shooter planned to survive and possible escape, adding that he could not disclose details…

Sheriff Lombardo says authorities have seen evidence Las Vegas shooter planned to survive and possibly escape https://t.co/q3YSXGGVUt pic.twitter.com/8813G3dJjs — ABC News (@ABC) October 5, 2017

