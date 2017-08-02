Seymour Hersh confirms in new audio that Seth Rich was connected to Wikileaks (Audio)

The Seth Rich murder case continues to unravel, revealing that Rich was connected to Wikileaks and the DNC hacking, blowing apart the Hillary Clinton concocted fake Russia meddling narrative.

According to The Gateway Pundit, award winning journalist Seymour Hersh stated on the record that not only was Seth Rich in contact with WikiLeaks, but that he managed to get his hands on some of the original communications between Rich and Wikileaks!

In the audio posted below, Hersh confirms that WikiLeaks had direct password access to the protected DropBox where Rich was uploading the files leaked from the DNC.

Audio tape of Seymour Hersh discussing WikiLeaks DNC leaks and Seth Rich https://t.co/STp9u7Vtbn h/t @CassandraRules — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) August 1, 2017

Via Big League Politics: