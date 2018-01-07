in Latest, News

Sexual assault street art trolls hollywood stars ahead of Golden Globe awards

“We all knew” street art exposes hollywood hypocrisy.

Article first appeared on RPT…

Street artist Sabo strikes again, exposing hollywood hypocrisy and lies ahead of the Golden Globe awards.

We All Knew” street art by Sabo popped up on hollywood streets, showcasing how elitist actors and actresses knew exactly what Weinstein and Co. were up to but said nothing…enriching themselves in the process.

Via The Gateway Pundit

As self-loving Hollywood elitists prepare to congratulate each other with another worthless awards show, they will be reminded they all knew about Harvey Weinstein’s sexual abuse yet remained silent.

One piece of art shows this year’s Golden Globes host and ultra liberal Hillary sycophant Seth Meyers “WE ALL KNEW”.

The taunting continued with “pedophiles, perverts and rapists” underneath a Los Angeles stop sign.

“She knew” street art of Meryl Streep popped up in Los Angeles, California in December.

Not only was Streep silent about Weinstein, in March of 2012, the Hollywood actress praised serial predator Harvey Weinstein as “god” at the Golden Globes.

They all knew and they all remained silent.

