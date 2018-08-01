Connect with us

Sexual abuse by Western “Humanitarian” NGO workers at endemic levels

The ease with which individuals known to be predatory and potentially dangerous have been able to move around the aid sector undetected is cause for deep concern and alarm.

1 min ago

A new report in the British Parliament addresses hundreds of cases of sexual abuse being conducted on vulnerable persons by members of Western backed NGOs considers the problem to be ‘endemic’. The report also points out that there isn’t really a framework to handle the problem or to prevent it from occurring.

al Jazeera reports

Sexual abuse and exploitation of some of the world’s most vulnerable people by humanitarian workers is “endemic”, according to a new report by British members of parliament.

Released on Tuesday following an inquiry by the International Development Committee, the report said: “the ease with which individuals known to be predatory and potentially dangerous have been able to move around the aid sector undetected is cause for deep concern and alarm.”

For many living in crisis zones, sexual abuse by humanitarian staff is an everyday reality, according to victim testimonies gathered by Corinna Csaky, an international child development consultant who presented their accounts to the House of Commons.
&”The people who are raping us and the people in the office are the same people,” said a young Haitian girl interviewed by Csaky.

More than half of the 341 interviewees from South Sudan, Haiti and Ivory Coast recalled incidences of sexual coercion, with 250 of them aged between 10 and 17. Over half were girls.

“Without the protection and support from parents, many are using transactional sex just to survive,” said Csaky.

“Abusers are both foreign and national staff. Some come from overseas, but many more are local people employed by international humanitarian organisations … From the perspective of victims and survivors, there is no difference between the two.”

Victim and survivor approach

But victim testimonies do not convey the full scope of the problem. Speaking out carries huge risk and little reward, creating a culture of silence around the abused and relative impunity for abusers. Virginity also carries immense social currency and raped girls are often sold off or married to attackers: victim stigmatisation causing dire economic consequences, the potential for further violence and deep psychological wounds.

In a statement at the House of Commons prior to the report’s release, Save The Children’s Chief Executive Watkins admitted: “We have very clear standards for what we do in water and sanitation or for how to build a school. Do we really have the same frameworks for safeguarding provision or trauma and counselling support? The answer is that no, we do not.”

Csaky’s primary recommendation – taken from victims themselves – is to build confidence in speaking out safely. Helping channel the belief that reporting incidents will bring positive change as well as effective medical, psychosocial and legal support.

“A victim and survivor approach is absolutely critical. Without this, you are designing a system in a vacuum that, essentially, nobody will use,” said Csaky.

Major scandals

The report also focused on the scandals of Oxfam and Save The Children, which entered into formal inquiry via parliament’s Charity Commission on February 12 and 11 April 2018.

In the case of Oxfam, revelations unfolded after top-level staff – including Haiti relief operations manager Roland van Hauwermeiren, were accused of paying Haitian earthquake survivors for sex in 2011, swiftly followed by similar accusations dating back to 2006 in Chad, a relief effort which van Hauwermeiren also led.

Earlier this year, Save The Children’s former chief executive Justin Forsyth and chief strategist Brendan Cox were accused of sexual misconduct against three female employees between 2012 and 2015. Cox resigned before an internal disciplinary panel amid the allegations in 2015. Forsyth quit four months later, moving on to become UNICEF’s deputy executive director – a position he later resigned from in February, citing his past coverage as damaging to the charity.

However, with major reports on humanitarian exploitation produced by the UNCHR in 2002 and Save The Children in 2008 continually recommending stringent safeguards, the absence of concrete policy as well as the UN’s “lack of coherence” in their investigative approach presents stark evidence that little progress has been made, the report said.

‘Stand up for rights’

Helen Stephenson, chief executive of the Charity Commission, suggested the commission’s regulatory powers could be strengthened if serious-incident reporting were made statutory.

“We seek to encourage more and more charities to comply with that but we cannot enforce it.”

Mandatory incident reporting applies only to charities generating over 25,000 British pounds ($32,700) . With 17,000 smaller charities of the 168,000 registered by the Charity Commission as working overseas, incidents are thinly monitored – despite them being awarded five million British pounds ($6.5m) by the British government for the increased workload spurred on by the Oxfam and Save The Children scandals.

“We are very conscious of the need to make sure that we are encouraging and supporting the smaller charities while still holding them to account,” said Michelle Russell, the commission’s director of Investigations, Monitoring and Enforcement.

It’s not no secret that Western backed NGOs are often involved in social engineering programs in the host countries in which they operate, which alone betrays a somewhat suspicious moral position in and of itself. This social engineering and remodeling of a population’s customs and ethics is something that sometimes leads to violent revolutions, and has done so in many nations of the developing world, and it’s not always a secret. In fact, it’s an open part of how Western nations mold domestic conditions in order to favour political change in these countries to empower persons planted by Western governments to take charge when those revolutions are put into action. With those kinds of motives, it can’t really be assumed that all of their workers are going to be of unquestionable morality in the realm of sexual ethics, which is something that Western nations seem to have a problem with themselves, as the #MeToo movement demonstrates loud and clear. NGO workers are not just bringing Western political and social norms with them to their host countries, they also bring the problems of their home countries with them.

Macedonia schedules referendum for name change

The name change would allow the former Yugoslav republic to resolve its long-running dispute with neighboring Greece and join NATO and the European Union.

21 mins ago

August 1, 2018

The Macedonian parliament has finally approved plans for a September 30th referendum on changing the country’s name from Macedonia to the Republic of North Macedonia. The question to be put to Macedonians, however, does not specify what the new name will be, but only asks fur support of an agreement between Macedonia and Greece for EU and NATO membership, and is deemed ‘manipulative’ by some.

Deutsche Welle reports

The countdown has begun for Macedonia’s referendum on changing the country’s name to the Republic of North Macedonia. A name change would pave the way for the former Yugoslav republic to join NATO and the EU.

Macedonia’s parliament on Monday approved plans to hold a referendum on changing the country’s name to the Republic of North Macedonia.

In a vote that was boycotted by Conservative opponents, 68 lawmakers in the 120-seat assembly backed the proposal by Social Democrat Prime Minister Zoran Zaev. The vote is to take place on September 30.

The name change would allow the former Yugoslav republic to resolve its long-running dispute with neighboring Greece and join NATO and the European Union.

The parliamentary approval follows a landmark agreement between Skopje and Athens in June, when the two countries agreed to rename the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) in an effort to break the stalemate that has afflicted their relations since 1991.

Athens has objected to its neighbor being called Macedonia because it has a northern province by the same name, and is concerned it may imply territorial ambitions.

The dispute has so far stymied Macedonia’s efforts to join the NATO and the EU, where Greece enjoys a veto power.

‘Manipulative’ question

The proposed name change has triggered protests in both countries, with Macedonian nationalists calling it an assault on the country’s identity.

The referendum question approved on Monday does not spell out the new name but underscores the government’s ambitions of stronger ties with the West.

On September 30, the public will be asked: “Are you for EU and NATO membership by accepting the agreement between the Republic of Macedonia and the Republic of Greece?”

“The question is ambiguous and multifaceted, and above all manipulative,” said Igor Janusev, a leading member of the nationalist opposition VMRO-DPMNE party.

If Macedonians do vote for the name change and the parliament amends the constitution, Greece’s lawmakers will then have to ratify the accord.

The name change issue acts as a roadblock for Macedonia’s accession into NATO and the European Union, partly because Greece is opposed to its name and holds veto power, meaning that Greece can hold Macedonia’s EU and NATO membership hostage to the issue of its name. Therefore, Macedonia is seeking to placate the Greeks enough to get them to allow for their accession to the European bloc by changing the country’s name.

Stephen Cohen DEMOLISHES neocon tool Max Boot on CNN (Video)

Stephen Cohen makes neocon, Russia-hater, Max Boot look like a complete idiot on CNN.
Alex Christoforou

37 mins ago

August 1, 2018

Russia scholar Stephen Cohen absolutely destroys neocon pundit Max Boot after Boot called Cohen a “Russia apologist” on CNN.

CNN’s Anderson Cooper asked the two men if the American public should be concerned about US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin having a two-hour meeting behind closed doors during a summit in Helsinki, with only their two interpreters to witness the meeting.

Max Boot screamed for war with Russia, while defaming Cohen, calling him a Putin apologist. Cohen proceeded to make mince meat of Boot’s ridiculous statement, exposing the neocon as nothing more than a hysterical, warmongering, deep state shill.

Max Boot was a leading voice pushing for war with Iraq over WMD lies, and has supported wars in Libya, Ukraine and Syria. Many will remember Max Boot from the time he appeared on Fox News ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight’, where Tucker also had an easy time demolishing Boot and exposing his stupidity.

Via RT

Boot, an outspoken ‘Never Trump’ neoconservative who openly joined the #Resistance and got a Washington Post column recently, said there was something “scary” about the situation. The established wisdom among the #Resistance pundits is that Putin is somehow controlling Trump and that the secret meeting in the Finnish capital was all about the US president selling his country’s interest to the Kremlin.

Cohen, professor emeritus of Russian studies at NYU and Princeton, said there was nothing unusual about two heads of state meeting behind closed doors. He added people could get an idea or two about what was said at the meeting from public statements made by Putin. As both Boot and Cooper pointed out that it would require trusting Putin’s word on it, Cohen said: “I don’t want to shock you, but I believe Vladimir Putin on several things.”

The professor offered a parallel to what happened after similar one-on-one talks between Ronald Reagan and Mikhail Gorbachev in Reykjavik, in 1986, which eventually led to partial nuclear disarmament. Even some conservatives who today worship Reagan as a hero branded him a “useful idiot” then, for signing the INF treaty with the USSR.

Boot brought up Trump’s willingness to negotiate with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, which he said would fit Trump’s pattern of behavior, threatening leaders before talking to them.

“The striking thing to me is though he is willing to threaten North Korea, he is willing to threaten Iran, he never threatens Russia. And that’s why a lot of intelligence officials think that there is something highly suspect in the relationship between Putin and Trump,” Boot said, apparently failing to recall how Trump literally threatened Putin with American missiles over Syria.

“I have no idea what Mr. Boot is talking about,” Cohen replied. “He wants Trump to threaten Russia? Why would we threaten Russia?”

“Because they are attacking us!” the agitated Boot cut the scholar off. “Russia is attacking us, Mr Cohen! Russia is attacking us right now, according to Trump’s own director of national intelligence!”

“I’ve been studying Russia for 45 years,” Cohen said, only to be interrupted by Boot, who claimed Cohen has been “consistently an apologist for Russia those 45 years.” The scholar apparently couldn’t believe the debate sank to personal attacks, because he asked Boot to repeat what he just said.

“I don’t do defamation of people, I do serious analysis of serious national security problems,” the professor said. “When people like you call people like me, and not only me, but people more eminent than me, apologists for Russia because we don’t agree with your analysis, you are criminalizing diplomacy and detente and you are the threat to American national security, end of story.”

“Why do you have to defame somebody you don’t agree with?” Cohen continued. “They used to do that in the old Soviet Union. We don’t do that here. Well, we used to, but we need to stop it.”

Boot laughed as Cooper tried to regain control of the discussion, asking Cohen if he believed Russia attacked the US in 2016. As he tried to explain why he didn’t, Boot cut him off again.

“You just denied being an apologist for Russia. You are apologizing for Russia as we speak,” he said.

“Will you let me finish? You don’t know what I am going to say,” Cohen said after a pause. Then he argued that the US and Russia have been meddling in each other’s affairs since after the 1917 Bolshevik revolution. The US actually sent troops to get involved in the Russian civil war, he reminded. The alleged Russian meddling “is not an attack, it is not 9/11, it is not Pearl Harbor. It is not Russian paratroopers descending on Washington,” he said.

“I think that Mr Boot would have been happy if Trump had waterboarded Putin at the summit and made him confess,” Cohen said. “Trump carried out an act of diplomacy fully consistent with the history of American presidency. Let us see what comes out of it, then judge.”

Poroshenko labels Russian Orthodox Church a security threat

Poroshenko said the Russian church was separated from the state ‘only on paper.’

52 mins ago

August 1, 2018

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko is calling the Russian Orthodox Church a national security threat, because it holds more adherents than the Ukrainian Orthodox Church and because the Russian Patriarch, Kirill, is reportedly close to the Russian President, Vladimir Putin. Poroshenko therefore perceives that the religious beliefs of Ukrainian citizens is a ‘direct threat to the national security of Ukraine’.

Politico reports

Ukraine’s President Petro Poroshenko on Saturday called the influence of the Russian Orthodox Church a national security threat.

At a ceremony marking the country’s conversion to Christianity 1,030 years ago, AFP reported that the Ukrainian leader said that the Russian church’s sway among Ukrainian believers is a “direct threat to the national security of Ukraine.” The head of state also added that “this obliges us to act.”

There are two branches of the Orthodox Church active in Ukraine: the Russian church and its Ukrainian cousin. The former, whose clerics are loyal to the patriarch in Moscow, has the most adherents, according to the report. The Ukrainian church and its patriarch are based in Kiev.

“I believe it is absolutely necessary to cut off all the tentacles with which the aggressor country operates inside the body of our state,” said Poroshenko, speaking about the Russian church.

He said that the religious body is “separated from the state only on paper” while it “fully and unconditionally supports the Kremlin’s revanchist imperial policy.”

Poroshenko’s remarks came at an event in Kiev attended by tens of thousands of followers.

The conflict in Ukraine has driven a further wedge between the Russian and Ukrainian branches of Orthodox Christianity. The Ukrainian Orthodox Church supported the popular demonstrations that led to the fall of a Russia-backed government in 2014.

Patriarch Kirill, who oversees the Russian Orthodox Church, is close to Russia’s President Vladimir Putin. At a similar procession on Friday, he prayed for peace in the eastern part of Ukraine and said the Kiev branch should not pull too far away from Moscow as it could “lead to a catastrophe.”

In comments which are in outright opposition to Western values, which the Kiev government is supposed to embody as the West’s choice example of a free democracy in the region, coming from the mouth of the Ukrainian president who is apparently interested in taking action against the religious rights of his people, which is a very similar reasoning to that of the Communist Chinese Republic in its activities to throttle Western religions in China, one of the issues that the West criticizes about the Asian communist country. Poroshenko is overtly attacking religious freedom in the Ukraine over trumped up concerns about ‘national security’, which is the claim of every dictator since ever.

