Sergey Lavrov calls on Turkey to stop provoking troubles in Cyprus’ Exclusive Economic Zone

Sergey Lavrov has called for restraint in regards to Turkey’s actions within Cyprus’ Exclusive Economic Zone

Sergey Lavrov wrapped up a visit to Cyprus where the Russian Foreign Minister attended the 127th Ministerial Session of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe, the last event under Cyprus’ chairmanship of the CoE.

Lavrov also held bilateral talks with his counterpart Ioannis Kasoulides and Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades.

While holding a joint news conference with Cypriot FM Kasoulides Lavrov commented on Turkish threats in Cyprus’ EEZ (Exclusive Economic Zone) where large deposits of natural gas are currently being researched for development…

“All such issues and controversies should be discussed within the legal framework, with the agreement of all stakeholders.” “In this situation, as in any such situation, there is a need for restraint from this threat of using force and from using force itself.”

Cyprus Mail reports…