Sergei Skripal released from hospital – NHS

A statement released by the National Health Service of England read, “Sergei Skripal has been discharged from Salisbury District Hospital. Mr Skripal and his daughter, Yulia Skripal, were admitted to the hospital along with DS Nick Bailey after having been exposed to a nerve agent on 4 March 2018. All three have now been discharged.”

Sergei’s daughter Yulia, was released on April 11th, but was not able to have contact with Russian consular services, still leaving unanswered questions about the Salisbury poisoning, which the UK falsely accused Russian security services and led to the unprecedented expulsion of dozens of Russian diplomats.

Russia has repeatedly denied the UK’s accusations, noting that London has not provided sufficient evidence to prove their claims.

READ MORE: Britain’s letter to NATO blaming Russia, full of guesses and based on a single source

Sergei and Yulia Skripal have reportedly been taken to an undisclosed location for their safety.

The Skripal’s were found unresponsive on a park bench on March 4, 2018, after the two were exposed to a nerve agent in Salisbury, UK.

Following the mysterious attack, UK Prime Minister Theresa May expelled 23 Russian diplomats, and accused Russia of the incident. Several countries have since followed the UK and expelled Russian diplomats as a sign of “solidarity.”

The Duran EUR Donate When you donate €20 or more, we'll send you our custom-made mug FREE! Your donations help us expose media lies and keep the fight at their doorstep. Will you help expose the lies of the mainstream media? As a reader of The Duran, you are well aware of all the propaganda and disinformation reported by the mainstream media. You know how important it is to bring real news to light. Please support The Duran and help us keep reporting on news that is fair, balanced, and real.