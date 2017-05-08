Sergei Lavrov says, “NATO became bitter” when it could not take over Crimea

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov explained in an interview with the Mir channel why NATO decided to send relations with Moscow into the abyss…and it all had to do with the US Ukraine coup which failed to overtake the entire country including Crimea.

Lavrov said…

“NATO became bitter that its project aimed at bringing the entire Ukraine into its sphere of influence, making Ukraine part of the North Atlantic Alliance and using Crimea to encircle Russia fell through.”

Lavrov also said that NATO could not be compared with the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), a defense organization comprising Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan.

“The CSTO development strategy does not mention any country or organization as our adversary. In contrast, NATO members perceive Russia as an opponent or even a threat and attempt to downplay the status and the importance of CSTO activities.” “I think that NATO’s arrogance is not helping.”

Sputnik News reports…