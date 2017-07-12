Sergei Lavrov: Being blamed for meeting a Russian lawyer, “for me, this is wild!”

Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya is on record telling NBC News that she was NOT associated with the Kremlin, as was reported by the propaganda liberal left news outlet The New York Times.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday that the Kremlin is unaware of a meeting between Trump staff and Veselnitskaya and “does not know who that is.”

Peskov said…

“No, we don’t know who that is and obviously we can’t monitor all meetings Russian lawyers hold both in Russia and abroad.”

Reuters reports that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday that it was preposterous that Donald Trump’s son was blamed for such a meeting.

Responding to more ridiculous “Russian meddling: fake news, Reuters reports that Foreign Minister Lavrov asked to be shown “at least one fact” proving Moscow tried to interfere with the US elections.

“I learned with surprise that a Russian lawyer, a woman, is being blamed and Trump’s son is being blamed for meeting. For me, this is wild,” Lavrov told a joint news conference with his Belgian counterpart in Brussels. “Because when any person speaks to a lawyer, what problem or threat could there be? I didn’t know about this, I learned about it from television.”

According to Zerohedge, the emails released by Donald Trump Jr. on Tuesday are seen by Trump critics as the most concrete evidence yet that Trump campaign officials welcomed Russian help to win the election. But Lavrov dismissed the media interest in the email release, saying: