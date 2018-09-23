Connect with us

Senator Richard Black: Trump's historic opportunity to end the war in Syria (Video)

The Duran – News in Review – Episode 115.
Alex Christoforou

Published

17 hours ago

on

1,019 Views

Virginia State Senate and retired U.S. Marine and Army JAG officer Richard H. Black, and The Duran’s Alex Christoforou discuss a dangerous week’s escalation in Syria, and US President Trump’s opportunity to break free of Deep State and neocon influence, and finally put an end to a war seeded by George W. Bush and started by Barack Obama.

Via The New York Times

As Syria’s seven-year civil war enters a climactic phase, the Trump administration is grappling with how to address the emerging political dynamics. President Bashar al-Assad has retaken control of most of Syrian territory, and experts said there is almost no chance that rebel groups will topple him or change the course of the war.

But this week, Russia and Turkey proposed a demilitarized zone to stop a military offensive that Mr. Assad had planned against Idlib Province, the last major rebel enclave in Syria. Even a delay in the rampage would buy time for the United States to help draw up new strategies for dealing with Syria if it definitively falls under Mr. Assad’s rule.

At next week’s meeting of the United Nations General Assembly, heads of state and top diplomats are expected to discuss how to protect Idlib’s residents from Mr. Assad and, ultimately, end the civil war. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey, who has opposed Mr. Assad and deployed Turkish troops to Idlib, is scheduled to speak at the annual forum on Tuesday, as is President Hassan Rouhani of Iran, one of the Syrian government’s most loyal allies.

President Trump will also address the world body that day. He has repeatedly threatened to withdraw American troops from Syria, where they are fighting the Islamic State in the country’s east. But in April, Mr. Trump for the second time ordered airstrikes to punish Mr. Assad for using chemical weapons. The Trump administration is also clinging to a mostly stalled peace process that was begun under President Barack Obama.

“The reality on the ground in Syria has drastically changed, and the United States’ strategy for Syria should shift as a result,” foreign policy scholars wrote this month in an analysis for the Brookings Institution.

There are few easy answers for the United States as it weighs how to shape a potential end game in a war that has killed at least hundreds of thousands of Syrians, has displaced millions more and has shattered the country into competing areas of control. Here are some of the main questions.

The Brookings Institution is advising that the United States should initiate a 10-degree shift in it’s strategy towards Syria.

Neocon Washington think tanks cannot concede that Syria is a sovereign nation with a right to self determination, insisting instead on advising POTUS Trump to foster a “long game” regime change plan that keeps the “Syrian government” weak and off balance, while bolstering Al Qaeda “moderate rebel” controlled provinces, in cooperation with Turkey.

And American troops in Syria…they are advising Trump to keep them right where they are, illegally occupaying Syria.

Via The NYT

Will the U.S. maintain a military presence in Syria?

Yes, at least for the foreseeable future. This month, the American military flew 100 Marines to Tanf, a small outpost in eastern Syria near the Iraqi border. The small deployment of troops was intended to signal to the Syrian government and its Russian and Iranian allies that the American military was digging in..

Tanf is more than 200 miles from Idlib. But the Russian military twice warned the Pentagon this month — on Sept. 1 and again on Sept. 6 — that it would attack what it said were Islamic State militants in the stretch of desert near the small outpost where American Special Operations forces have been training local militias.

At some point, Mr. Assad will undoubtedly have to address the American presence in northeastern Syria, where United States troops have built a constellation of bases and airfields.

In early September, a State Department envoy, James F. Jeffrey, told reporters in Washington that “the new policy is we’re no longer pulling out by the end of the year.”

He said he was “confident” that Mr. Trump was “on board” with the American military taking a more active role in Syria.

Here are the chief elements of the “shift” as proposed by the DC “foreign policy scholars” at Brookings:

  • Recognizing what is increasingly obvious: that President Bashar Assad will not be displaced or replaced through the current Geneva peace process. Instead, the United States should work over time to persuade his cronies and allies to convince him to step down in favor of a successor who is largely of his choosing. Other Syrian groups and the international community should have a say in the formation of additional elements of a new Syrian government, as a precondition for the provision of substantial reconstruction aid to and through the central government.
  • Threatening and, if necessary, conducting limited reprisal air strikes against Syrian aerial assets, in retaliation for any future regime barrel bombing, particularly around Idlib. Washington should adopt a similar strategy toward Iran should its proxies attempt attacks against the United States or its allies.
  • Promptly providing humanitarian and reconstruction aid to those parts of Syria not under government control, with U.S. forces remaining in roughly their current number and location to supervise the process and help train provisional local security forces (more like police than opposition forces bent on Assad’s removal). The aid should be provided more locally than regionally, in part to discourage the formation of a single, strong Kurdish zone that would exacerbate Turkish fears of secessionism.
  • Working with Turkey to weaken extremist elements in and around Idlib, including with limited military action if need be, and continuing U.S. military action against residual pockets of ISIS elements in the country’s east until the battlefield defeat of ISIS is complete.

Related Topics:
Jane Karlsson
Guest
Jane Karlsson

I don’t think I have ever, in my whole life, heard anything so wonderful. THANK YOU Senator Black, and THANK YOU Alex and The Duran.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
September 23, 2018 17:30
Dave3200
Guest
Dave3200

The best way for the U.S. to help move Syria towards a peaceful resolution would be for the U.S. to get out of Syria quickly and finally.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
September 23, 2018 20:56
R T
Guest
R T

I would finacially support Sen. Black running for President. The question is, on what party?

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
September 23, 2018 22:22
john vieira
Guest
john vieira

From what have seen of the Democrats…forget it. The Republicans are not any better as they were in lock step with the Dems. and were equally responsible for the fiascos in the Middle East/North Africa…just remember that D. J. Trump was NOT their choice…he is pretty well an independent.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
September 23, 2018 23:33
Rick Oliver
Guest
Rick Oliver

I think Russia and Turkey have made a drastic mistake in calling for a demilitarized zone around the Idlib area ! Moreso in letting Turkey control the land armies ( how can they be trusted ?)The whole scenario complements the Western Allies in gaining footholds all over the country for a real all out war !! Mr Assad and his Sovereign Nation , should be left to himself and Mr Putin to sort out , NO PRECONDITIONS by any uninvited parasites , no UN meddling , ( They didn`t want to help before everything got out of hand , because… Read more »

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
September 24, 2018 00:58
FlorianGeyer
Guest
FlorianGeyer

@ Rick Oliver You do not seem to realise Rick that the US Coalition of Terror is desperate for a way to openly deploy NATO troops in Syria ,in order to save their Jihadi gangs. A DMZ will not prevent Jihadi attacks on Syrian towns and villages and Turkey wants to fill the DMZ with civilians as de facto Human Shields. However , due to Turkey’s criminal ambitions that align with those of her proxy terrorists BUT also pretend to support Russia and the proclamation from the US that ANY civilian deaths in Idlib would be a reason for direct… Read more »

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
September 24, 2018 02:49
John Burns
Guest
John Burns

More power to your arm Senator Black. I had begun to think that there was not a single member of the US government who possessed even a grain of commonsense. It is so refreshing to agree with every syllable that came out of a politicians mouth. Long may you speak sense to idiocy.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
September 24, 2018 02:05
Floriangeyer
Guest
Floriangeyer

If only the many sane Americans such as Richard Black and Tulsi Gabbard were in control of the USA, the world including the USA would be far happier place for all.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
September 24, 2018 02:22
Courtney
Guest
Courtney

This is why I love the Duran, you guys are the best & I have so much respect for Senator Black for speaking with you, shows he is a man of truth, and oddity among US politicians to say the least. He is correct,Trump is definitely getting the wrong idea about Syria from the war mongering “advisors” he has around him.He is misled on everything.We see that with his flip flopping & walk backs, I don’t know if he is being threatened or if he just wants to believe these people he has chosen wouldnt lie to him.Regardless, we need… Read more »

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
September 24, 2018 04:01

Trending