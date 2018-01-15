Senator Rand Paul defends Trump’s “s**thole” comment (Video)

Republican Senator Rand Paul sets the record straight on the entire “s**thole” debate, defended Trump’s remarks and blasting Senator Lindsey Graham for his hypocrisy Meet the Press.

Paul was asked about why Trump has not apologized for the leaked remark that pushed the mainstream media into complete hysteria.

Senator Paul stated…

“There are two different standards here, in 2013, Lindsey said the exact same thing that the president did except he used the word ‘hell hole’…‘You can’t have everybody coming up from every hell hole to here.’”

“Now everyone thinks Lindsey Graham is a great statesman because he put out this statement about American ideals and stuff.”

.@RandPaul, asked why Trump hasn’t apologized for “shithole” remark, throws shade at @LindseyGrahamSC for calling Mexico & other countries “hellholes” in 2013. pic.twitter.com/qEntHM6Xr4 — Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) January 14, 2018

Via The Gateway Pundit…

In a comment about his appearance, Senator Paul’s Chief Strategist Doug Stafford told the Gateway Pundit that they will not let the left get away with their hypocrisy. “Like too many debates in Washington, instead of pursing policy, the left wants to call names and attack people. They want to create one standard for their allies and one for their opponents. That’s not helpful, and we won’t let them get away with it,” Stafford said. During a hearing in 2013, Graham referred to Mexico as a “hell hole” while explaining why we don’t need tight border control for Canada. He also argued that we cannot take in everyone who comes from a “hell hole.” “The tale of two borders, why is one a problem and the other is not? It’s because Canada is a place that people like to stay. They like Canada, we like Canada, we love to have them visit and they want to go home because it’s a nice place,” Graham said. “The people coming across the Southern border live in hell holes, they don’t like that — they want to come here.” “Our problem is, we can’t have everyone that lives in a hell hole coming to America,” Graham said.

Following the reports of Trump’s “sh-thole” comment, which Graham was reportedly present for, he pretended to be offended by the remark from up on his pedestal. Graham has claimed that he stood up to Trump over the remarks, the ones which echo the same sentiment he shared just a few years ago.