Senator John McCain is hospitalized, as health deteriorates

Sources close to the John McCain have stated that the Senator’s health has deteriorated.
In July, McCain was diagnosed with Glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer.
According to reports from Tucson.com, “The American Cancer Society puts the five-year survival rate for patients over 55 at about 4 percent.”
CNN reports…
Sources in the Senate tell CNN they have been worried about Sen. John McCain recently, following a week when the Arizona Republican was kept from the Senate to address side effects from his brain cancer treatment. The sources described McCain as looking increasingly frail and said he has not spoken up in recent GOP meetings the way he had before, in addition to his absence this week for treatment at Walter Reed Medical Center. One source said that McCain always used to speak up in these meetings, and that he hasn’t at all recently. The source was not commenting on McCain’s mental acuity, but on his energy level, and pointing out that his lack of participation was not normal. One well known side effect of cancer treatments is fatigue. Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, McCain’s closest friend in the Senate, said he spoke with Cindy McCain on Wednesday about her husband’s health.
