Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer fake cries at press conference complete with “political identity” props

Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY) got emotional at a press conference about President Trump's vetting on immigration from seven countries.

Watch Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer cry during a press conference connected with President Trump’s correct enforcement of Obama’s vetting policy for seven Muslim-majority nations, is disgusting.

Where was Senator Schumer’s tears when Obama was bombing Libya, Syria, Yemen, Somalia, Afghanistan etc…

Now all of a sudden Schumer is emotional about banning “muslim migrants or refugees” from entering the United States.

What are these migrants or refugees running from…maybe Obama’s bombing of their country for the last 8 years?

The Washington Examiner reports…

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer held back tears Sunday while denouncing President Trump‘s executive order on immigration and refugees. “This executive order was mean-spirited and un-American,” the Democratic senator from New York said through tears. “It was implemented in a way that created chaos and confusion across the country.” Schumer called for the executive order to be reversed “immediately” and suggested that a bipartisan group of lawmakers could introduce legislation to overturn the immigration ban. “If we get a few more Republicans, I think we might be able to pass legislation,” he said. Schumer blasted Trump on Friday after the president signed an executive order that halted the country’s refugee resettlement program for 120 days and banned Syrian refugees from the U.S. indefinitely. People from Syria, Iran, Iraq, Yemen, Somalia, Sudan and Libya are also prohibited from entering the U.S. for 90 days. “Tears are running down the cheeks of the Statue of Liberty tonight as a grand tradition of America, welcoming immigrants, that has existed since America was founded, has been stomped upon,” Schumer said in a statement. “Taking in immigrants and refugees is not only humanitarian but has also boosted our economy and created jobs decade after decade,” he said. “This is one of the most backward and nasty executive orders that the president has issued.”