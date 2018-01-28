Senate Judiciary Committee sends 12 questions to John Podesta on his ties to fake Trump dossier

Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA) and Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) sent off letters to DNC leaders demanding information regarding their interactions with ‘Trump dossier’ author and ex-spy Christopher Steele.

The Senate Judiciary Committee is investigating how deep the FBI’s involvement goes with Christopher Steele.

The dots that are now connecting at a rapid pace show that the FBI relied on the salacious and fake Trump dossier (that was paid for by the DNC and Hillary Clinton campaign), to obtain a FISA warrant to spy on Trump’s campaign during the 2016 presidential election.

Just now: Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Grassley sends letters to DNC, HIllary for America, Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Donna Brazile, John Podesta and Joel Benenson seeking docs re: Christopher Steele — Max Kutner (@maxkutner) January 26, 2018

The Gateway Pundit reports…

The batch of letters were sent to former DNC chairwoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz, former interim DNC chairwoman Donna Brazile, current DNC chair, Tom Perez, former Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta and former Clinton campaign chief strategist Joel Benenson. Grassley and Graham cited the bombshell Washington Post report released in October of 2016 revealing Hillary Clinton’s campaign and the DNC funded the garbage Russia dossier compiled by former British spy Christopher Steele. In early January Grassley and Graham also sent a letter to Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein and FBI Director Christopher Wray Friday demanding they investigate if Christopher Steele lied to federal authorities.

The letter to Podesta was released to the public. It does not look good for Hillary Clinton’s former campaign chairman.

Here is a sampling of the 12 questions Podesta must answer and return to Congress (as summarized by The Gateway Pundit)…

2.) Did you or anyone else at Hillary for America receive copies of any ofthe memoranda comprising Mr. Steele’s dossier prior to its publication by Buzzfeein January of 2017? If so, how and when? Please provide all related documents. 5.) Did you or anyone else at Hillary for America distribute outside of the organization any of the dossier memoranda, information contained therein, or other information obtained by Mr. Steele? 6.) Did you or anyone else at Hillary for America communicate with any government officials -whether in the executive, legislative or judicial branches -regarding the dossier memoranda, information contained therein, or other information obtained by Mr. Steele? If so, please list the parties involved in the communication, the content of the communication, and the date and means of the communication. Please provide all related documents. 7.) Did you or anyone else at Hillary for America instruct, request, suggest, or imply that any individuals should pass along information to Mr. Steele or his intermediaries? Please provide all related documents. 8.) Did you or anyone else at Hillary for America communicate with members of the press regarding the dossier memoranda, information contained therein, or other information obtained by Mr. Steele? If so, please list the parties involved in the communication… 10.) Were you or anyone else at Hillary for America aware of Mr. Steele s contacts with the FBI or other government agencies prior to the 2016 election? If so, who? This doesn’t look good for the Hillary campaign, the FBI or the DOJ. Depending on the answers either the Hillary campaign committed crimes, the FBI and DOJ committed crimes, or all of the above crimes!