This is the “Make America Great Again” dress that shocked the 2017 Grammy Awards

The Sunday night Grammys were sure to offer a lot of liberal left vitriol against President Donald Trump. No surprise there.

What no one expected to see at the annual music awards show, was an artist coming out in support of President Trump…a sure career killer in Hollywood circles.

Singer-songwriter, Joyce Villa (who goes by the name Princess Joy Villa) appeared on the red carpet with a red, white and blue gown with “Make America Great Again” in front, and “Trump” across the back.

She posted a photo on Instagram saying…

“My whole artistic platform is about LOVE. I couldn’t be where I am today without the love and tenderness of those beautiful supporters and friends around me.” ”I hope you enjoy tonight’s #grammyawards2017 and remember to forget your problems and focus on the future! You are infinite and beautiful and no one can stop you but you. So go out and celebrate yourself as a winner no matter what, together with those you adore.”

The Hollywood Reporter adds…

It’s a controversial statement coming from an artist in an industry that’s largely in opposition to the new president’s social policies, not to mention from a woman who identifies as bi-racial. ***** Villa wore a white cape to cover her gown, before making the big reveal on the red carpet. Villa has a history of wearing polarizing outfits to the Grammys, including last year, when she wore a cage-like ensemble. In 2015, her revealing look consisted of orange construction fencing, designed by Andre Soriano (who also designed the Trump dress).

Villa tweeted about the dress from the red carpet…

Sometimes you just gotta be free to express yourself. Thank you to all of my supporter…