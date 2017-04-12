Latest, News, Video

Sean Spicer says it TWICE. Tells CNN that Trump is trying to “destabilize Syria” (Video)

Sean Spicer says it again to CNN...US wants to "destabilize Syria".

Yesterday The Duran reported on how Sear Spicer sunk to a new low when he made the ridiculous assertion that Hitler ‘didn’t sink to using chemical weapons’.

Since then, just about everyone has been calling for Spicer’s resignation for such a gaffe, including Nancy Pelosi, the Anne Frank center and various Jewish groups.

Yesterday was not a very good day for Trump’s Press Secretary, whose job it is to speak eloquently to the public…when earlier in the day Spice also slipped up saying to the WH Press Corps that the United States goal is to destabilize Syria and the region…

Spicer then went on CNN (which has a new found love for Trump after the Syria bombing) to apologize for his earlier Hitler comments.

When speaking to Wolf Blitzer, Spicer said that he did not want his Hitler comments to distract from President Trump’s attempts “to destabilize the region.”

Spicer said to CNN…

“I came out to make sure we stay focused on what the president is doing and his decisive action. I needed to make sure that I clarified, and not was in any shape or form any more of a distraction from the president’s decisive action in Syria and the attempts that he is making to destabilize the region and root out ISIS out of Syria.”

Here is the full CNN – Spicer interview….

