Hannity and Kim Dotcom predict the end of DNC, Robert Mueller and entire Russiagate fake news (Video)

After Rep. Dana Rohrabacher claimed that Julian Assange could be pardoned by President Trump for providing information about the real source of DNC email leak, social media exploded with speculation of DNC demise, Robert Mueller dismissal, and the complete shutdown of a Russia fake news witch-hunt that was based entirely on a Hillary Clinton concocted story to explain away her pathetic election loss.

Fox News host Sean Hannity responded to a tweet by Natasha Bertrand, the political correspondent for Political Insider who tweeted…

“Rohrabacher’s office on his meeting [email protected] > “The congressman plans to divulge more of what he found directly to President Trump.”

Hannity reply to Bertrand’s tweet…

“Hmmmm Tick Tock??? Many clocks now moving. Patience is a virtue.”

Hmmmm. Tick Tock??? Many clocks now moving. Patience is a virtue. https://t.co/h8L68PXdEJ — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) August 17, 2017

Kim Dotcom the subsequently tweeted…

“History in the making! You may start to worry @DNC Bye bye Mueller @realDonaldTrump @DonaldJTrumpJr”

Hannity replied to Kim Dotcom’s tweet, taunting Special Counsel Mueller…

“Tick tock, tick tock. Does Mueller really want to get to the WHOLE TRUTH?”