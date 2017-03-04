Breaking, Latest, News

Schumer and Pelosi just got TRUMPED in the ‘Russian agent’ game

Ricky Twisdale
If you're going to call somebody a Russian agent, you might want to make sure they don't have photos of you with Putin and Medvedev

President Donald Trump, with his trusty Twitter account at the ready, just fired off two tweets that utterly destroyed the efforts of democratic party congressional leaders Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer to jump on the “Trump is a Russian agent” bandwagon.

Take a look:

Game, set, match.

If you’re going to throw stones, best not to live in a glass house.

