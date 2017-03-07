BREAKING: Largest Russian financial institution Sberbank will accept Donbass passports as legal ID

This is an important step in normalising life for the citizens of the Donbass republics

Since 2014, the fascist war of aggression against the Donbass republics has impeded many normal activities both at home and abroad, for citizens of the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Lugansk People’s Republic.

Russia’s recent move to recognise passports and other important documents from the Donbass republics as well as offering CIS style visa-free entry to the Russian Federation, has done a great deal to alleviate these pressures.

Now Sberbank, one of the most prominent banks in Russia will allow individuals with Donetsk and Lugansk issued passports to open up accounts.

It is likely that other major Russian banks will follow this move. This is another important step to bringing a sense of normalcy back to Donbass after years of war and years of neglect from Russian institutions.