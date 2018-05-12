Saudi Arabia would develop nukes to counter Iranian ones “without a doubt” – Foreign Minister

There are few things in the Middle East more dangerous than ISIS, save for perhaps Israel, but luckily for the world,, ISIS is mostly a low-tech rabble which only survives due to foreign aid, and has been all but decimated by the Syrian and Russian militaries. No matter their pipe dreams and their ridiculous name, ISIS is NOT state – thank God.

ISIS may not be a state, but it’s not hard to see what would happen if they became one. Look no farther than Saudi Arabia, which is essentially what happens if a Wahabi tribe of barbarians was to form a state. And it is terrifying.

Can you imagine how terrifying it would be, if ISIS had nuclear weapons! While its comforting to know Russia and Syria will swiftly destroy ISIS before that becomes a remote possibility, the thought of Saudi Arabia obtaining them instead is not exactly much better.

Saudi Arabia is basically what happens if ISIS becomes a state – think that’s harsh, just take a look at some of their laws. Women are forbidden to drive, executions of both women and men for “Witchcraft” still occur in the 21st century, and for those unlucky enough to be executed, their favorite method is beheading.

They seem to prefer a sword over a knife…how very moderate and progressive of them, they’ve figured out how to forge a blade longer than twelve inches, it’s not like the rest of humanity didn’t figure that one out around the bronze age. Well, according to the Saudi Foreign minister, the Sunni dictatorship soon will develop nuclear weapons “without a doubt”, should Iran develop them. Middle East Eye reports:

Asked whether Riyadh would “build a bomb itself” if Tehran resumes a nuclear weapons programme in light of Washington’s nixing of the 2015 nuclear deal, [Foreign minister] Jubeir said: “If Iran acquires nuclear capability we will do everything we can to do the same.” In March, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said his country would develop a nuclear bomb if Iran does. “Saudi Arabia does not want to acquire any nuclear bomb[s], but without a doubt if Iran developed a nuclear bomb, we will follow suit as soon as possible,” MBS told CBS in an interview.

Should anyone think that Iran won’t seek to develop them, as that is only “western propaganda”, bare in mind that the truth does not matter for Saudi Arabia. All that is needed, is for one of the western powers to declare “Iran has WMDs”, just like the US did with Iraq years ago, and without any evidence, it will be accepted as fact in the West.

Then, regardless if Iran has Nuclear weapons or not, Saudi Arabia will have their excuse to develop them. This is how it works in our “post-truth” society. For Saudi Arabia, this could simply be a ploy to justify a nuclear program they’ve always wanted anyway, regardless if they claim otherwise.

As to how Saudi Arabia may develop these weapons…is it not obvious. Oil revenue…massive amounts of oil revenue. Saudi Arabia has already been planning to invest their considerable wealth on the other side of nuclear technology – nuclear power plants. Currently, Russia, the US, and China are among the countries bidding on a multi-billion dollar deal to build Saudi Arabia’s first nuclear reactors.

CNN notes that the Saudi ambitions are:

…giving rise to concerns that it might be trying to compete with Iran’s nuclear program and create its own nuclear weapons program. The White House has been pursuing a deal to sell nuclear reactors to Riyadh despite the kingdom’s reluctance to accept stringent restrictions against nuclear proliferation, including uranium enrichment.

Of course, this was the same situation with Iran; if you break it down, a middle eastern nation is developing a nuclear energy program which could theoretically be weaponized. The only difference is Saudi Arabia is deep state approved, whereas Iran is not. Even as Saudi Arabia wages a brutal war against Yemen, and Iran is not waging any such war against it neighbors, Washington demonizes Iran, whereas Saudi Arabia gets a pass.

Needless to say, its ridiculous enough that mankind created the means to destroy himself. The human race may just win the Darwin award if we allow a regime like Saudi Arabia to possess nuclear weapons. Think that sounds just like what the deep state says about Iran, think again. The difference is Iran doesn’t go around the world funding groups like ISIS.

If you actually take account, Saudi Arabia has been funding numerous rebels in Syria, and we have already established there are no armies of moderate rebels in Syria. A US general even admitted when questioned, that the US only successfully trained four or five allegedly moderate rebels in Syria, meaning the rest are terrorists.

Those terrorists receive Saudi funding. Iran, say what you will about them, does not go around the world funding terrorists to destabilize nations. Think about it, how many wars do you actually know Iran is actively fighting? What specific terrorist organizations fight for interests which align with Iran’s? Iran’s actions are largely introverted, focused on defending itself, whereas Saudi Arabian actions in the Middle East are outward focussed, funding proxies to spread their interests with terror.

As a result, it is reasonable to be concerned about a future in which Saudi Arabia is developing nuclear weapons. While they claim they will only develop them in the event that Iran does, we have already established that evidence is not needed if you’re aligned with the Deep State. In short, it won’t matter what Iran does; Saudi Arabia will likely begin openly pursuing nuclear weapons simply IF the West accuses Iran.

The Middle East is volatile enough – “ISIS with Nukes” is not something anyone needs to see.

The Duran EUR Donate When you donate €20 or more, we'll send you our custom-made mug FREE! Your donations help us expose media lies and keep the fight at their doorstep. Will you help expose the lies of the mainstream media? As a reader of The Duran, you are well aware of all the propaganda and disinformation reported by the mainstream media. You know how important it is to bring real news to light. Please support The Duran and help us keep reporting on news that is fair, balanced, and real.