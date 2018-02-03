Sara Carter reveals to Hannity that “special counsel to be called to investigate the investigators” (Video)

Gregg Jarrett, Sara Carter and Sebastian Gorka reacted to the release of the explosive and damning FISA memo.
Sara Carter revealed that her sources have told her that the best is yet to come, as the FISA Memo is only “10% of of what is coming”, stating that the investigation is now in reverse, as the entire Russiagate lie unravels at a rapid pace.
Gregg Jarrett noted that his sources told him Rod Rosenstein threatened the House Intelligence Committee members three weeks ago not to release the memo or else he would “subpoena their texts and messages.”
“I can tell you a congressional source tells me that Rod Rosenstein in a meeting three weeks ago threatened Chairman Nunes and members of Congress he was going to subpoena their texts and messages because he was tired of dealing with the intel committee. That’s threats and intimidation.”
