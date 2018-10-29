Connect with us

Latest

RussiaFeed

News

Russophobia blocking positive developments in US-Russia relations

Many Western nations borrow Russophobia themes to isolate the Russian Federation, creating problems in Russia’s hope for a multipolar world.
Seraphim Hanisch

Published

14 hours ago

on

219 Views

Russophobia is not a phenomenon confined strictly to the United States and Great Britain. According to a report from TASS, the practice of rhetorical attacks and slander against the Russian Federation is common across several Western European nations as well:

Several countries are currently using Russophobia as a tool against Russia’s independent foreign policy, Russian Federation Council (upper house) Speaker Valentina Matviyenko said during the second Moscow International Conference on combating anti-Semitism, racism and xenophobia, called “Protecting [the] Future.”

“Today, we are facing increasing Russophobia, which is used by certain forces in the West and some other countries as a tool to stifle Russia’s development and to counter independent foreign policy – the policy aimed at forming a multipolar world,” she said, expanding on the topic of an alleged Russian threat.

In her speech, the speaker noted that “currently, many countries carry out an open policy of hostility, even hatred for representatives of other nations. Nazi criminals and their accomplices are seen as heroes… The current Ukrainian officials are the ones who have been most successful in this regard, who basically presented this ideology as an official policy,” Matviyenko stated.

The speaker added that Ukraine is not the only country where this takes place. “Zones of ethnic segregation and apartheid have virtually been established in the center of Europe. I am talking about granting about 300 thousand Russian-speaking residents of Latvia and Estonia the status of “non-citizens”. Not only these people cannot participate in politics, they even have several limited rights,” she concluded.

Russophobia has long been used as a tool from the Cold War days, but it gained new life after 2013’s Valdai conference and 2014’s Olympic Games, when President Putin took a stand for traditional values for faith and family, which were very much in opposition to “progressive” American and European values.

The present report from TASS follows up on a September 21st – dated piece that noted that Russophobia effectively blocked any positive developments in US-Russia ties following the July 16th summit of Presidents Putin and Donald Trump in Helsinki, Finland. That summit was praised by both men, but President Trump was absolutely castigated in the American press as well as by his own party’s political establishment in Washington, DC.

Russophobia in the United States stands as a standard part of American foreign policy, and with only President Trump and Senator Rand Paul expressing any ideas out of the political mainstream, it has been very difficult for the efforts of the American president to improve his country’s relationship with Russia to succeed.

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
2 Comments

2
Leave a Reply

avatar
2 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
Tahau TauaShaun Ramewe Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Shaun Ramewe
Guest
Shaun Ramewe

Screw the Zio-liar Western fake media – Russia has a lot lot lot more support by non-Russians than ever before.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
October 30, 2018 03:33
Tahau Taua
Guest
Tahau Taua

Here in New Zealand, the Russophobia scourge is historical; going back to the British and French Invasion of Crimea in 1853. Gun emplacements dotted around the NZ coastline, hark back to a frenzied period; known as “The Russian Scare” of the 1890’s. British Imperialist paranoia, has played a central role in shaping the negative NZ psyche toward Russia ever since. But it is a common theme throughout the Anglo-West in particular, where the goal has always been; to plunder the riches of Russia and Central Asia. The years of Soviet Stalinism following the October Revolution of 1917, heightened the contempt… Read more »

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
October 30, 2018 08:55

Latest

‘Brazilian Trump’ Jair Bolsonaro wins presidential election in Brazil

“We cannot continue flirting with communism … We are going to change the destiny of Brazil,” Bolsonaro said in an acceptance address.
Seraphim Hanisch

Published

14 hours ago

on

October 29, 2018

By

Reuters reported late October 28 that “far-right”  lawmker Jair Bolsonaro won the Presidential elections in Brazil. What is more interesting about this election victory is why he won.

Reuters reports:

Far-right lawmaker Jair Bolsonaro won Brazil’s presidential election on Sunday, riding a wave of frustration over corruption and crime that brought a dramatic swing to the right in the world’s fourth-largest democracy.

With 94 percent of ballots counted, Bolsonaro had 56 percent of the votes in the run-off election against left-wing hopeful Fernando Haddad of the Workers Party (PT), who had 44 percent, according to the electoral authority TSE.

“We cannot continue flirting with communism … We are going to change the destiny of Brazil,” Bolsonaro said in an acceptance address in which he vowed to carry out his campaign promises to stamp out corruption after years of leftist rule.

The former army captain’s rise has been propelled by rejection of the leftist PT that ran Brazil for 13 of the last 15 years and was ousted two years ago in the midst of a deep recession and political graft scandal.

The issues in Brazil were an apparent connection with leftism and political corruption, and also, economic recession.

It is amazing what the mainstream media refuses to support. This was also the situation in the United States that propelled Donald Trump into the presidency, with tangible results in less than two years following his election.

It is also surfacing in Europe, where “far right” leadership is gradually replacing the globalist leftist governing style of the European Union member states. Britain wants out of the EU, and for much the same reasons.

Russia, whose leader President Vladimir Putin, considers to be a quite liberal government, has nonetheless survived years of withering sanctions imposed by the US and Europe, precisely through a strong commitment to sovereignty and gradually improving economic policy.

Vladimir Putin is widely considered a “dictator” and a “thug” by mainstream media, but he is actually an effective president, which is why even his detractors in Russia often voted for him in March 2018 – no one else in the election campaigns showed the capability to continue to lead Russia through and out of its crisis.

The victory of Mr. Bolsanaro is interesting because public sentiment defied globalist narrative.

Since many news sources are worldwide in scope, such as Reuters, it is possible for the editorial slants of these organizations to try to impose a point of view that people will believe. The following section gives the editorial slant’s “push” for “caution.”

The vote had been calm and orderly across the country, said Laura Chinchilla, the former president of Costa Rica who is head of the Organization of American States’ Electoral Observation Mission. Brazil has suffered a spate of partisan violence during the polarized campaign.

Many Brazilians are concerned that Bolsonaro, an admirer of Brazil’s 1964-1985 military dictatorship and a defender of its use of torture on leftist opponents, will trample on human rights, curtail civil liberties and muzzle freedom of speech.

The 63-year-old seven-term congressman has vowed to crack down on crime in Brazil’s cities and farm belt by granting police more autonomy to shoot at criminals. He also wants to let more Brazilians buy weapons to fight crime.

Despite the brown-shirt style allegation in the second paragraph above, the basic idea of getting tough on crime has been a great protection of liberty. When criminals are not stopped, what would possibly inspire them to not do crimes?

Reuters featured something called the Trust Principles at the end of its Bolsanaro piece and in this, it tries to use its widely known reputation and some very good statements about reporting without bias to justify its, well… bias.

That bias was reflected in the dubbing of Bolsonaro as a “far right” candidate, which evokes images of Naziism, much as far left evokes Leninism or Sorosian values. But “far left” is a term rarely seen in globally available media outlets.

The trick is to confuse leftism with normalcy and reasonableness. The far right label is a way to criticize anything that expresses national sovereignty and liberty, as well as responsible governing.

Bolsonaro’s victory is a sign that people in more and more places appear to be seeing through the media narrative, and hopefully, it is also a sign that people are thinking for themselves and not letting the media outlets do their thinking for them. Fox News gave some acknowledgement of this in its own coverage of the election victory:

“We have everything we need to become a great nation,” Bolsonaro said Sunday night in a video broadcast on his Facebook account shortly after he won, as The New York Times noted. “Together we will change the destiny of Brazil.”

Voters in Sunday’s runoff election apparently looked past warnings that the brash former army captain could erode democracy, and embraced a chance for radical change after years of turmoil.

“I feel in my heart that things will change,” said Sandra Coccato, a 68-year-old small business owner, after she voted for Bolsonaro in Sao Paulo. “Lots of bad people are leaving, and lots of new, good people are entering. There’s a light at the end of the tunnel.”

Bolsonaro’s campaign first gained traction with his promises to go after violent crime in a country that leads the world in homicides and where many Brazilians live in daily fear of muggings or burglaries. However, his vows to loosen gun laws and give police a freer hand to use force against suspects also have raised concerns that a Bolsonaro presidency could lead to a bloody crackdown and an erosion of civil rights.

The campaign gained momentum by winning over much of the business community with promises of enacting market-friendly reforms that would reduce the size of the Brazilian state, including cutting ministries and privatizing state companies.

Sound familiar?

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!
Continue Reading

Latest

82% to 67%, Putin’s approval rate DROPS. Cause for concern? (Video)

The Duran Quick Take: Episode 9.
Alex Christoforou

Published

15 hours ago

on

October 29, 2018

By

RT CrossTalk host Peter Lavelle and The Duran’s Alex Christoforou take a quick look at a latest survey conducted by the Russian based Levada-Center, which shows a sharp drop off in the Russian President’s approval rating.

Much of the drop can be attributed to the domestically controversial pension reforms that Vladimir Putin has decided to undertake, costing him lots of political capital. Will the neocons and Russophobes leverage this drop off, or will Putin’s approval rating bounce back up to its previous, stable highs?

Remember to Please Subscribe to The Duran’s YouTube Channel.

Follow The Duran Audio Podcast on Soundcloud.

Via Zerohedge

The latest Gallup poll shows that support for President Trump surged to 44% during the first two weeks of October, just one percentage point below his personal best, which was reached during his first week in office.

Furthermore, as we noted previouslyDemocrats are worrying that their get-out-the-vote efforts (which have included such novel strategies as catfishing people on twitter) won’t mobilize the two demographic groups that are seen as crucial to a Democratic victory: Young people and Hispanics.

However, as Statista’s Martin Armstrong points out, there is a silver lining for the Russophobic left…

Russian president Vladimir Putin has long enjoyed a high approval rating but, this infographic shows, the latest Levada-Center surveys have revealed a steep drop off in recent months.

You will find more infographics at Statista

The main reason for this change in mood is a planned raising of the retirement age in the country – gradually from 60 to 65 for men and from 55 to 63 for women.

Having been consistently above 80 percent in recent years, the dip in popularity has seen Putin’s rating hit 67 percent.

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!
Continue Reading

Latest

Understanding the Khashoggi ‘game’ being played out by Erdoğan

Trump put his finger on the killing, describing it as the “worst cover-up in history.”

Published

17 hours ago

on

October 29, 2018

By

Stalin said that the death of one man is a tragedy, the death of a million a statistic. And the death of one man, Khashoggi, at the hand of Saudi assassins in Turkey has reinforced that axiom.

One man’s death has set the whole complex Middle Eastern political vortex spinning.

The first effect of his murder is the shattering of a claim that Saudi Arabia’s, Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman (MBS), is piloting this most conservative regime on the path of liberal reform.

That MBS was a reformer was regarded with great skepticism even before Khashoggi was lured to the Saudi  consulate on October 2, ostensibly for papers allowing him to marry his Turkish fiancé.

Months ago, the international media made great play of MBS’s decision to let women drive – while also reporting his jailing of women’s rights activists.

MBS’s purge of the Saudi elite, by locking them in a luxury hotel until they handed over billions of dollars in cash and assets was regarded by many as shocking – was that reform or a move worthy of Al Capone?

MBS insists the assassination was done without his knowledge. Many will be watching the fate of the 18 men involved in the Khashoggi killing, not least because some are bodyguards previously identified in photographs with MBS.

How the assassins thought they could get away with it is also a mystery.

Turkey is festooned with CCTV and those images have made clear Khashoggi never left the consulate, but a body double did to deceive and attempt to establish that he had left the Consulate; how amateurish; how arrogant. Just as landing records showed the arrival to Turkey of the hit team, and their rapid departure.

Trump himself put his finger on this aspect of the killing, describing it as the “worst cover-up in history.”

MBS now badly needs to recover his image. Galloping production in shale oil by the US, which will soon over take Saudi’s mantle as the world’s leading oil producer, promises long-term cheaper oil. The House of Saud, which gives its family name to the country it controls, rests its authority on its ability to shower oil largess on its population. But there is not enough oil revenues to go around the whole 30 million. They need international investment.

Hence the drive to convince the world that MBS is a reformer. Few will now agree with Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister Adel al-Jubeir’s description of the Kingdom under MBS is a “vision of light”.

Across the Gulf, Iran has won some breathing space, as it faces US sanctions barring companies, and anyone who has interests in the US, from buying Iran’s oil. The European Union may feel emboldened to encourage its companies – at least those with no US interests – to trade with Iran, keeping the Iran nuclear freeze deal alive.

Erdoğan reeling from his own US sanctions, in part resulting from his jailing so many journalists, and a spiralling debt crisis, has also gained an important ‘ace’.

Khashoggi was no jobbing journalist. For decades he supported the Saudi regime. The change of power at the top when MBS assumed the reigns of power, saw him switch. Khashoggi was critical in his writings of MBS, while supporting the Muslim Brotherhood (MB) and further, he did not include any criticism of its (the MB) other main supporter (other than Turkey), Qatar.

Western powers, meanwhile, are on the back foot. Contrast the tardy reaction to the Khashoggi killing with the attack on the Skripals. After Sergei Skripal, the former Russian intelligence officer who was a British double-agent, was found slumped on a bench in the UK with his daughter Yulia, the UK moved quickly to expel Russian diplomats. Within days the US and most European nations followed suit.

By contrast, no Saudi officials have yet been expelled over the Khashoggi affair, with the only hard action being from Germany which has ended its miniscule arms sales to Saudi.

Trump says he is “not satisfied” with the Saudi account even following his phone conversation with MBS, while also making clear that the only real sanction available, suspension of arms sales, is not on the cards due to the consequences for jobs in the US.

Crying on Turkish TV, his fiancé Hatice Cengiz described herself as being in “darkness I cannot express”. It is a darkness faced by loved ones of the slain across conflicts raging in Syria, Iraq, Libya, Yemen and Palestine; the suffering of one being a vivid reminder of the suffering of millions more.

The events surrounding Khashoggi’s death and the ‘game’ being played out by Erdoğan was most interestingly and eloquently described by former British parliamentarian George Galloway:

“Erdoğan’s definitely doing the dance of the seven veils, who knows when the final veil will be revealed and cast off but there is no doubt he (Erdoğan) has the goods! I know for certain because someone close to me has heard the goods (meaning the audio of the killing). He’s negotiating I presume behind the scenes, the price will be going up because frankly if this ordeal is released, it will be the most devastating audio of the 21st Century. Shakespeare couldn’t have written this, it’s Macbeth on steroids, right down to the poor son of Khashoggi’s who went to the Palace to shake hands with the murderers of his father.”

The story is still unfolding.

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!
Continue Reading

JOIN OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Your donations make all the difference. Together we can expose fake news lies and deliver truth.

Amount to donate in USD$:

5 100

Validating payment information...
Waiting for PayPal...
Validating payment information...
Waiting for PayPal...
Advertisement

Advertisement

Quick Donate

The Duran
EURO
DONATE
Donate a quick 10 spot!
Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement

The Duran Newsletter

Trending