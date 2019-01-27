Russia’s foreign debt at decade low, as economy shifts away from neo-liberal order (Video)

Connect with us

Russia's foreign debt at decade low, as economy shifts away from neo-liberal order

The Duran Quick Take: Episode 68.
Alex Christoforou

Published

2 hours ago

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris take a look at how Russia continues to aggressively disengage from the dollar dominated neo-liberal world order. The Russian government has announced that it has cut its foreign debt to decade lows, while boosting national reserves.

Meanwhile the Russian economy moves ever closer to China, in economic and geopolitical spheres.

Via RT

Russia’s external debt has fallen by $64.4 billion or 12.4 percent from the beginning of last year, amounting to $453.7 billion as of January 1, 2019 – the lowest level since April 2009, according to Central Bank of Russia data.

All institutional sectors dropped their debts last year, the Central Bank of Russia announced on Monday, adding that other sectors contributed “the most to the country’s external debt contraction,” reducing their indebtedness by $32.3 billion.

The foreign debt has been dropping since mid-2014, when it reached its peak of around $733 billion in the wake US and EU sanctions. Since then, Russia managed to reduce debt by nearly $280 billion to reach the ten year minimum. In the fourth quarter of 2018 alone, the external debt was reportedly reduced by more than $16 billion or some 3.5 percent.

According to macro-statistical data, total external debt payments of non-financial institutions, including principal and interest, in the fourth quarter of 2018 and in the first quarter of 2019 will total $21.8 and $10.7 billion respectively.

The regulator said that Russia is expected to repay more than $4.8 billion in debt of 40 of the largest non-financial corporate borrowers in the first quarter of 2019. $800 million dollars is expected to be paid off in January, $772 million in February, and $3.3 billion in March.

Earlier this year, the Central Bank reported that foreign exchange reserves surged for the third consecutive year, boosted by 8.3 percent over the 12 months as of the beginning of 2019. Reserves saw growth of over $468 billion from $432 billion at the beginning of last January.

Moscow has been consistently eliminating its reliance on the greenback. The Central Bank’s latest quarterly report shows Russia has significantly cut the share of the US currency in foreign reserves to a historic low after it converted nearly $100 billion to euros, the Japanese yen and the Chinese yuan.

Olivia Kroth
Guest
Olivia Kroth

Very pleasant, good news about Russia, thank you.

January 27, 2019 19:28
Normski
Member
Normski

I'll bet this really pisses off the yanks!.

January 27, 2019 20:41

Latest

"By hook or by crook." Alexis Tsipras delivers North Macedonia agreement

The Duran Quick Take: Episode 69.
Alex Christoforou

Published

1 hour ago

on

January 27, 2019

By

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris take a look at the Greek Parliament vote on Friday that delivered the Prespes Agreement and created the nation of The Republic of North Macedonia.

North Macedonia is now on the fast track to enter NATO and the European Union.

“Greece after Prespes,” via Ekathimerini…

Despite having generated intense confrontation between political parties and painful division in Greek society, the name deal between Greece and the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia was ultimately endorsed by Parliament. The international community hailed Athens’s institutional move, similar to the way it had welcomed the constitutional revision in Skopje.

Confrontation was intense, and it often veered into extremist territory. Many rallies were organized to protest the Prespes accord. Turnout at these demonstrations was large. It was not just far-right and fascist elements. A large chunk of the protesters were well-meaning patriots. As were the people who stayed home. They weighed the facts through their own prism and decided to back the agreement. No patriots and traitors here. Just different assessments and priorities.

In that context, opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis’s declaration, in the Economist gala, that he would not call someone a traitor because he supported the Prespes deal, neither would he back the violence we saw recently, was welcome and useful.

For those of us who have followed the Macedonia saga from the very beginning, from the Mitsotakis government and the first mediation efforts of Cyrus Vance, with all the wasted opportunities and the considerable damage to the national interests, the deal represents an honorable compromise. It certainly comes with concessions, some painful, as does every difficult agreement which is the product of hard negotiations, which in this case lasted almost three decades.

A lot was said during the lengthy debate in Parliament – including comments that were over-the-top, excessive or outright false. Most interesting perhaps was the confrontation between two former foreign ministers, Nikos Kotzias and Dora Bakoyannis. Despite their personal differences, their exchange was mainly political, drawing on arguments and evidence. People were able to draw their own conclusions.

Looking back, it would have been better if Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and main opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis had come to a backstage understanding. It would have helped the country enormously. Also, confidential Foreign Ministry documents and telegrams should not have been made public. But all that cannot be undone.

Now Greece is called upon to handle the day after. And by Greece I mean all Greeks. Tsipras is the prime minister today, but Mitsotakis may be in his place tomorrow. Neither side stayed clear of populism on this. Greece cannot afford any more of that.

A key national goal must be to turn relations with FYROM into the benefit of our country. This means strengthening our friendship and deepening our commercial and economic cooperation. Furthermore, we must capitalize diplomatically on the fact that, for the first time in decades, we have managed to be part of a solution, not a problem.

Politics aside, there’s the impact on society. Ordinary people were divided on an inexcusable level. Hence, another national goal must be to heal the wounds. It won’t be an easy task. The healing process will take time, but it must start without delay. That’s an obligation for politicians, intellectuals and, above all, us in the media.

Latest

Canada's Ambassador to China Fired by Technocrats for Defending Reason

The sin of telling the truth involves not only exposing the true agenda behind the arrest of Meng Wanzhou but also showcases who is truly behind it.

Published

7 hours ago

on

January 27, 2019

By

The newest fissures in the Anglo-Canadian Deep State appeared on Saturday January 26 as Canada’s Ambassador to China, John McCallum found that he was out of a job due to the sin of uttering perfectly rational truths during a January 23rd meeting of Chinese journalists in Toronto regarding the extradition case of Huawei’s CFO Wang Meng Wanzhou- who has been held as political prisoner in Canada since December 1, 2018. What were those truths?

First: That President Trump has stated his willingness to intervene in the case if it threatened America’s trade relations with China, and 

Second: That Canada never signed onto those Iran sanctions which involve her case.

It took little more than the blink of an eye for the terrified technocrats steered from the Deep State/Privy Council Office of Ottawa to go into damage control mode reflected in Justin Trudeau’s announcing McCallum’s firing within 3 days, with leaders of the nominal opposition gleefully rejoicing at his sacrifice. However contrary to the deep state’s intention, only more damage to the empire was inflicted by their act since McCallum’s downfall represents the largest of a growing array of structural cracks in the imperial machine which provide both a glimpse into the ugly workings of the British Empire’s operations in North America and also a precursor of the immanent downfall of the Empire itself.

A Jean Chretien-era Cabinet Minister, John McCallum is an old school “practical politician/businessman” whose tendency was to act in Canada’s national interests when war and economic devastation became the obvious outcomes of those brazen imperial agendas endemic in the mindsets of such neo-cons and technocrats as John Bolton, Elliot Abrams or Canada’s PM-handler-in-Chief Chrystia Freeland (1).

The sin of telling the truth, even in the simple manner that he did, involves not only exposing the true agenda behind the arrest of Meng Wanzhou but also showcases who is truly behind it. The “official” British narrative has demanded that Trump be perceived as the anti-Chinese villain of the story and Canada a mere victim doing the bidding of the big bad bully to the south by sacrificing our relationship with China in this arrest. The McCallum case demonstrates that the very opposite is true. Trump wants positive relations with China and the Belt and Road Initiative now lifting billions out of poverty and it is the Deep State which is deeply embedded in Canada which is working to do everything possible to prevent that potential alliance.

Footnote

(1) In her own writings, Rhodes Scholar Freeland has referred to this schism within the elites of the west as that of “bad” Plutocrats vs “good” technocrats- with “good” Plutocrats defined by the likes of her friends Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, or George Soros, who are willing to sacrifice much of their own financial gain under a new system of global governance masquerading under a “Green New Deal” (aka: Malthusian de-population) which she has also championed on record for years. See “The Strange Case of Chrystia Freeland” in Canadian Patriot #11, 2014 for more.

BIO: Matthew J.L. Ehret is a journalist, lecturer and founder of the Canadian Patriot Review. His works have been published in Executive Intelligence Review, Global Research, Global Times, The Duran, Nexus Magazine, Los Angeles Review of Books, Veterans Today and Sott.net. Matthew has also published the book “The Time has Come for Canada to Join the New Silk Road” and three volumes of the Untold History of Canada (available on untoldhistory.canadianpatriot.org). He can be reached at[email protected]

Latest

McCain May Be Dead, but 'Bomb, Bomb, Bomb Iran' Still Resounds

Pompeo and Bolton both stand by McCain's 'Bomb, Bomb, Bomb Iran.'

Published

7 hours ago

on

January 27, 2019

By

Authored by Brian Cloughley via The Strategic Culture Foundation:

In 2007, when making a speech during his bid for the presidency of the United States, the late Senator John McCain spoke about Iran’s supposed nuclear weapons’ programme and when questioned as to whether there might be US reaction to such allegations responded by singing “That old Beach Boys song, Bomb Iran… bomb, bomb, bomb, bomb.”

This jovial retort about killing people by bombing them was not surprising to those who remembered that during the US war on Vietnam McCain was shot down on a mission to bomb a power generation plant in Hanoi, the capital of North Vietnam, in the course of the entrancingly-named Operation Rolling Thunder.  If he hadn’t been shot down before he released his bombs there would almost certainly have been civilian casualties and deaths. Power stations in cities are not manned by soldiers, after all, and around the Hanoi plant there were houses that would doubtless be struck by errant bombs.

But who cares about civilians who are killed or maimed in bombing or rocket attacks?

In Syria, for example, in October 2018 “the US-led coalition was responsible for 46% of civilian casualties from all explosive weapon use in Syria.”  And in November Reuters reported that “At least 30 Afghan civilians were killed in US air strikes in the Afghan province of Helmand, officials and residents of the area said on Wednesday, the latest casualties from a surge in air operations aimed at driving the Taliban into talks.”

Forbes records that “the US has never dropped as many bombs on Afghanistan as it did this year. According to U.S. Air Forces Central Command data, manned and unmanned aircraft released 5,213 weapons between January and the end of September 2018. The UN announced that the number of civilian casualties in the first nine months of 2018 is higher than in any year since it started documenting them in 2009.”  On January 25 Defense Post reported that “Afghanistan is investigating reports that at least 16 civilians including women and children were killed in an airstrike in southern Helmand province, the defense ministry said in a statement.” On and on its goes — Bomb, Bomb, Bomb Afghanistan.

There’s nothing new in this, so far as US Secretary of State Pompeo is concerned. As a member of Congress in 2014 he made it clear that he was one of the bombing club. As The Nation reported, “Representative Mike Pompeo (R-KS), participating in the same [Foreign Affairs Committee] roundtable, urged the United States and its allies to strongly consider a pre-emptive bombing campaign of Iran’s nuclear sites. He said ‘In an unclassified setting, it is under 2,000 sorties to destroy the Iranian nuclear capacity. This is not an insurmountable task for the coalition forces’.”

The fact that when Pompeo was asked at a US Senate hearing in April 2018 if he was supportive of a preemptive strike on Iran he declared “I’m not. I’m absolutely not” is indicative only of the fact that he is given to duplicity.

Which brings us to Trump’s National Security Advisor, John Bolton, who has been an advocate of bombing for many years.  He is the man who declared in November 2002 that “We are confident that Saddam Hussein has hidden weapons of mass destruction and production facilities in Iraq” and four weeks before the US invaded Iraq, according to Israel’s Haaretz newspaper in February 2003, “US Undersecretary of State John Bolton said in meetings with Israeli officials on Monday that he has no doubt America will attack Iraq, and that it will be necessary to deal with threats from Syria, Iran and North Korea afterwards.”

Iraq was duly bombed and rocketed and reduced to chaos, and Bolton was totally unrepentant. In an article in the UK’s Daily Telegraph in 2016 he pronounced that “Iraq today suffers not from the 2003 invasion, but from the 2011 withdrawal of all US combat forces. What strengthened Iran’s hand in Iraq was not the absence of Saddam [Hussein], but the absence of coalition troops with a writ to crush efforts by the ayatollahs to support and arm Shi’ite militias. When US forces left, the last possibility of Iraq succeeding as a multi-ethnic, multi-confessional state left with them. Don’t blame Tony Blair and George W Bush for that failure. Blame their successors.”

In November 2016 Bolton was aptly described by MSNBC host Joe Scarborough as “a massive neocon on steroids” but the Financial Times argues that he is not a neocon, because “Neocons believe US values should be universal. Mr Bolton believes in aggressive promotion of the US national interest, which is quite different.”  Be that as it may, there are some things that are certain, such as that Bolton is a rabid warmonger who avoided serving in Vietnam just like Donald Trump and George W Bush and Bill Clinton and Dick Cheney and many others. (And here it has to be said that my feelings are strong about this, having served in Vietnam in the Australian Army in 1970-71.)

As noted by the Daily News of his Alma Mater, Yale, “though Bolton supported the Vietnam War, he declined to enter combat duty, instead enlisting in the National Guard and attending law school after his 1970 graduation. ‘I confess I had no desire to die in a Southeast Asian rice paddy,’ Bolton wrote of his decision in the 25th reunion book. ‘I considered the war in Vietnam already lost’.”  But now that it is obvious that Washington lost its wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, Bolton is ready for another one.

In July 2018, while tension between the US and Iran was heightening, the Iranian president, Hassan Rouhani, warned Washington about pursuing a hostile policy against his country, saying “Mr Trump, don’t play with the lion’s tail, this would only lead to regret… America should know that peace with Iran is the mother of all peace, and war with Iran is the mother of all wars.”  That was a red rag to a bull, and Trump responded in his normal way by tweeting “To Iranian President Rouhani: NEVER, EVER THREATEN THE UNITED STATES AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE. WE ARE NO LONGER A COUNTRY THAT WILL STAND FOR YOUR DEMENTED WORDS OF VIOLENCE & DEATH. BE CAUTIOUS!  — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump)”

That is frightening.  Any world leader who tweets such things as “North Korea best not make any more threats to the United States. They will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen” is verging on the psychotic. And, in his own words, the demented.

Trump’s former foreign policy officials were not altogether in favour of having Iran and North Korea suffer unspecified by obviously terrifying consequences for having expressed its views on Trump policy, but now, as the BBC notes, “Mr Trump has built a foreign policy team that is largely on the same page — his page.”

That’s the Fire and Fury Page, and it’s being proof-read and expanded by Pompeo and Bolton.  Stand by for Bomb, Bomb, Bomb Iran.

